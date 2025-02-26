“If I get a chance, I will knock him out” - Sam-A vows to hunt for finish against elusive Jonathan Di Bella at ONE 172

Sam-A Gaiyanghadao plans to capitalize on any opportunities to knock out Jonathan Di Bella in their upcoming fight.

In November 2024, Sam-A secured a unanimous decision kickboxing win against Zhang Peimian. The 41-year-old's impressive performance at ONE 169 earned him a chance to capture a world title in his next fight.

On March 23, Sam-A will face former strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella for the division's interim title.

During an interview with ONE, the legendary Thai fighter had this to say about the possibility of knocking out Di Bella at ONE 172:

“If I get a chance, I will knock him out. We have to wait and see in the ring. Right now, I can’t tell if this fight will be long or short, but if I see a chance, I will finish him.”

ONE 172 goes down inside the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

In the main event, Rodtang looks to extend his legendary resume in a non-title flyweight kickboxing against Japanese superstar Takeru Segawa.

Four other world title fights will be featured at the upcoming spectacle besides Jonathan Di Bella vs. Sam-A.

Phetjeeja vs. Kana Morimoto (women's atomweight kickboxing), Tawanchai vs. Masaaki Noiri (interim featherweight kickboxing), Adriano Moraes vs. Yuya Wakamatsu (flyweight MMA), and Superlek vs. Nabil Anane (bantamweight Muay Thai unification).

Sam-A and Jonathan Di Bella will battle for opportunity to avenge loss against Prajanchai

The winner of Jonathan Di Bella vs. Sam-A is expected to unify the ONE strawweight kickboxing division against two-sport world champion Prajanchai later this year.

Di Bella suffered his lone loss in ONE Championship in June 2024, when he failed to recapture the belt he vacated in their originally scheduled matchup earlier that year.

The Canadian-Italian striker has since bounced back with an action-packed unanimous decision win against Rui Botelho late last year.

Meanwhile, Sam-A has fought Prajanchai twice in ONE, both in Muay Thai. Prajanchai won both meetings, the first by unanimous decision in July 2021 and the second by second-round knockout in June 2023.

At ONE 172, Di Bella and Sam-A plan to make a massive statement, setting up an intriguing rematch against Prajanchai, one of the promotion's most talented strikers.

