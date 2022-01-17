"If I need to kill this guy again, I will" - Brandon Moreno vows to defend his flyweight title against Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 270

Brandon Moreno is willing to do whatever it takes to retain the flyweight title in his upcoming championship fight against Deiveson Figueiredo. Moreno and Figueiredo are set to collide in a trilogy bout this weekend in the co-main event of UFC 270.

The reigning champion recently claimed he isn't scared of Figueiredo and is prepared to "kill him again" in order to retain the 125 lbs title. During an interview with the UFC, 'The Assassin Baby' said:

"I want to defend the belt. I want to be the best. I'm not scared. If I need to kill him again, I will," Moreno told the UFC.

UFC @ufc



@TheAssassinBaby hopes to use his title reign to inspire the people in his native Mexico



[ ufc.ac/3x3MxMU ]

Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo have fought each other twice previously.

The duo locked horns for the first time at UFC 256 in 2020. Figueiredo, who was the champion at the time, was quickly gaining a reputation for being a potential long-reigning champion at 125 lbs. The Brazilian’s well-rounded skills and terrifying aggression led many to believe that he would make light work of Moreno.

However, the bout turned out to be a razor-thin contest with the judges scoring it a draw, allowing Figueiredo to retain his belt. Analysts and fans believed the champion wasn’t at his best on the night considering he had cut weight and fought a month prior.

Nevertheless, the fact that Moreno competed for 25 minutes with one of the best fighters in the world warranted a rematch.

The rematch went down at UFC 263 in 2021.

In the most historic upsets, the final KO/TKO or submission tends to come out of nowhere. Much to the surprise of the MMA community, Moreno absolutely demolished Figueiredo in the rematch. The Mexican dominated every second of the bout before submitting the Brazilian in the third round to become the new UFC flyweight champion.

UFC @ufc



@TheAssassinBaby's title sealing submission is your first Fan Choice Sub of the Year nominee



[ 🏆 #UFCHonors | Presented By @ToyoTires ]

Brandon Moreno expects Mexicans to turn up in large numbers to cheer him on at UFC 270

UFC 270 is set to go down at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, this weekend. Brandon Moreno, who'll feature in the co-main event, feels that the Mexican population residing in Anaheim and across California will turn up in large numbers to cheer him on.

Moreno made his country proud by becoming the first Mexican-born UFC champion and expects his countrymen to show their support this weekend. 'The Assassin Baby', who trains in the Mexican city of Tijuana, also expects locals from his city to be present at the Honda Center.

Speaking to MMA Junkie, Moreno said:

“The Mexican people in Anaheim, in that area, in all of Los Angeles, it’s incredible. A lot of Mexican people there. I can feel even right now all the support of the Mexican people. And another detail, Tijuana is very close to Anaheim, to the Honda Center... I know a lot of guys from Tijuana who are going to the Honda Center that night to support me."

Watch Brandon Moreno's interview with MMA Junkie below:

Edited by C. Naik