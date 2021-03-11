"If I see him on the street, I'm hitting him!" - Belal Muhammad reveals which UFC welterweight he dislikes strongly

Surging UFC welterweight contender Belal Muhammad doesn't mind if the title shot waits as there's one man he badly wants to put his hands on next: Colby Covington.

Belal Muhammad is set to take on #3 ranked welterweight Leon Edwards in the main event of this weekend's UFC Vegas 21 event. At a press conference ahead of the event, Belal Muhammad claimed that if there's one man in the welterweight division he seriously wants to beat up, it's Covington.

Muhammad claimed that his dislike for the outspoken former interim champ is so strong that he would hit him if they came across each other on the street. Belal Muhammad also explained why it would make sense for him to fight Covington before fighting the champ, Usman.

"I hate that guy's [Colby Covington] guts. If I ever see that guy on the street, I'm hitting him so obviously I would want that fight before Usman."

Fighting Covington will prepare him for a title fight against Kamaru Usman, claims Belal Muhammad

According to Belal Muhammad, Usman and Covington are stylistically similar fighters and since Usman defended his title against Covington, he is the stronger of the two. Now, to prepare for someone like Usman, Muhammad believes it makes sense for him to take on Covington first.

Belal Muhammad is on an impressive run inside the octagon and wants to keep the momentum going with a big win over Leon Edwards this weekend. If things work according to plan, Belal Muhammad claims he will be ready to take on Colby Covington in just a month's time from now:

"Stylistically that's a fight that makes sense and that's going to prepare you for the Usman fight, who's the champion. So for me it's just about keeping the momentum going. if I could keep fighting and god willing I'm healthy, Inshallah, win this fight and if they want to get me back here a month later against Colby, why not?"

Advertisement

If Belal Muhammad gets the W against Edwards this Saturday, would you like to see him fight Covington next? Sound off in the comments.