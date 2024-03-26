“If you pass this line, you could be shot” - Frustrated Sean O'Malley warns fans to avoid unsolicited visits to his house

Sean O'Malley recently issued a stern warning to fans after revealing that there have been a number of unsolicited visits to his home. He noted that he'd like to keep his privacy and safety.

The reigning bantamweight champion was frustrated as he believes that there is a fine line that shouldn't be crossed. There have been a number of instances where fighters such as Ryan Garcia and Marlon 'Chito' Vera, have been robbed of their possessions when they weren't home.

On the latest episode of his TimboSugarShow podcast, 'Sugar' sounded the alarm on why it's not wise for fans to go to his home uninvited. He mentioned that he wasn't too happy with fans finding his address. He wants them to refrain from showing up at his home because he doesn't know what their intentions are and would take action:

"People keep finding my fu**ing house, it's fu**ing annoying. I wanna put a sign way out there on the road that says, 'If you pass this line, you could be shot'...It's fans, they like me. That doesn't mean you can fu**in come to my house. Don't come to my house...When my family is at my house, it's not a game...'Chito's house got broken into. I don't know if somebody's trying to steal my sh*t."

It will be interesting to see whether O'Malley voicing his frustration will result in fans respecting his boundaries.

When did Sean O'Malley earn his UFC contract?

Despite winning the UFC bantamweight championship shortly after fighting a ranked opponent, Sean O'Malley had been competing in the promotion for years before earning his opportunity.

'Sugar' has been competing in the UFC since 2017 after earning his contract on Dana White's 'Contender Series.' He had a 7-0 MMA record with 6 wins via stoppage coming into the episode, bursting onto the scene in spectacular fashion as he earned a first-round knockout win over Alfred Khashakyan.

Since joining the UFC, Sean O'Malley has amassed a 10-1-1 record in the promotion and most recently avenged his lone career loss by earning a unanimous decision win over Marlon 'Chito' Vera.

