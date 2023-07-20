If Sage Northcutt could change one thing in his MMA career: “I would have started sooner”

At ONE Fight Night 10, Sage Northcutt was able to completely put the past few years behind him by stepping inside the circle for a sophomore fight on the global stage.

Submitting Ahmed Mujtaba in the first round, ‘Super’ Sage answered a lot of questions after being away for almost four years due to injuries, surgeries, and COVID-19.

Fans were unsure what version of Northcutt they would get when he finally did make his comeback, and whether his setbacks would impact his career permanently.

However, Northcutt begged to differ and he dished out one of his strongest performances in recent memory.

Showing that he is back with a strong mindset to compete, the talented martial artist showed that he has evolved as a competitor during his time away, showcasing his submission skills to wrap up his comeback fight.

In an interview with Spinnin Backfist, during which he recapped the fight in Broomfield, Colorado, for ONE Championship’s on-ground U.S. debut card, Sage Northcutt spoke about whether he has any regrets in his career.

Despite making a name for himself in MMA from an early stage in his life thanks to his life-long training, Northcutt wishes he had started focusing only on fighting at a younger age:

“I guess I would change one thing if I could go back and change one thing, I would get out of school sooner, I was starting to go to college, and maybe get that done sooner, and focus on fighting. So if I can go back and change that I feel like I would've made some heaps and bounds to my game.”

Watch the full interview below:

ONE Fight Night 10 is available to watch back via the free event replay on Prime Video for North American viewers.