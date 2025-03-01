"If he takes this thing personally, that's up to him" - Alex Pereira's next opponent addresses his social media jibes at 'Poatan'

The buildup to the Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev headliner at UFC 313 has been defined by the latter's trash talk. However, according to Ankalaev, his insults and provocations are not personal, and that if Pereira takes them as such, it's not his responsibility.

Ad

During an interview shared by The MacLife+, Ankalaev addressed his uncharacteristic uptick in trash talk aimed at Pereira. According to him, much of what he has been saying was his way to try and secure a fight with reigning light heavyweight champion.

"You know, I don't care the way this affects him. I don't care if he takes it close to heart or not. What I know is we're looking at this fight as if it's the last fight ever. We're gonna do whatever we can to make sure we get this opportunity."

Ad

Trending

Despite claiming to have no personal stake in his growing rivalry with Pereira, Ankalaev implies that his decision to trash talk him stems from Pereira allegedly turning him down as an opponent in the past.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"We were supposed to get this opportunity a long time ago, and he was the one withholding this chance from us for a long time. So, we're gonna prepare to do whatever we can to win, and if he takes this thing personally, that's up to him. That's not what we're worried about."

Ad

Check out Magomed Ankalaev's thoughts on his anti-Alex Pereira trash talk (4:32):

Ad

Pereira is no stranger to opponents who engage in trash talk. His most memorable combat sports feud was with Israel Adesanya, who was well-known for needling at his opponents with trash talk. Similarly, the likes of Sean Strickland and especially Jamahal Hill are known for lambasting their opponents.

Magomed Ankalaev has continued to trash talk Alex Pereira

The animosity between Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev is one that the MMA world off-guard, but Ankalaev has taken every opportunity to trash talk Pereira. X/Twitter has become his verbal battleground, where he has penned various tweets to taunt Pereira.

Ad

"Brazil, sorry what I'm gonna do to your boy"

Expand Tweet

A clip recently emerged of 'Poatan' polishing his wrestling with Glover Teixeira, prompting his Dagestani rival to warn him that he had better be ready to fend off his takedowns for 25 minutes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.