"Ilia was running" - Fans react as Movsar Evloev drops new training footage ahead of fight against Aaron Pico

Featherweight contender Movsar Evloev is set to take on highly touted newcomer Aaron Pico at the upcoming UFC Abu Dhabi. Suffice it to say the Russian's preparations for the impending clash have fans in awe.

Evloev is widely regarded as one of the finest talents in the 145-pound division and is seen as a future champion. Many even believe that he is the perfect antithesis to the new pound-for-pound king, Ilia Topuira.

The 31-year-old sports a grappling-heavy style and boasts wins over promotional elites, including Aljamain Sterling and Diego Lopes. In his next rodeo, he'll face Pico, a highly credentialled amateur wrestler, who had a credible run in Bellator.

Earlier this week, Evloev shared footage of him working on his overall game, complete with grappling, striking, and conditioning drills, which seems to have riled up MMA fans.

Check out Movsar Evloev's training below:

@Deda_GAM wrote:

"Ilia [Topuria] was running."

@JundAllah_T chimed in:

"One more win, brother Movsar, they can’t deny your title shot any longer."

Meanwhile, @brazn19 opined:

"People calling me crazy that I'm picking Pico to beat him, how tf does Movsar win without the wrestling advantage?"

Check out a few more comments below:

Screenshots courtesy: @RedCorner_MMA on Instagram

While Evloev has a perfect record of 19-0, many believe that a lack of finishes in the UFC is what is keeping him from a title shot. A win against Pico could be a jolt he needs to catapult himself to a title fight.

Popular featherweight throws support behind Movsar Evloev's title bid

Undefeated Movsar Evloev has already racked up nine wins in the UFC with dominant performances against wrestlers and strikers alike. Despite this, the Sunzha native is yet to get the nod for a title shot.

Now, a fan favorite featherweight has publicly expressed his support for Evloev to be granted the next crack at Alexander Volkanovski's 145-pound strap.

Speaking to Cageside Press at UFC X, the No.9 ranked contender Josh Emmett claimed that, per merit, the undefeated fighter deserves the opportunity:

"I think Movsar has earned it. You know what I mean? I you go off a merit system, instead of a popularity contest. Guy is undefeated. He may not be the most exciting fighter, but he is getting wins. He is undefeated, he is ranked No.4. So I think he deserves it."

Check out Joh Emmett's comments on Movsar Evloev below (1:51):

