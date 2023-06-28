Ilia Topuria and 6 other fighters out of action indefinitely due to heavy damage taken: UFC Jacksonville medical suspensions

It seems UFC featherweight Ilia Topuria and six other fighters in the promotion will not be entering the octagon anytime soon.

Last weekend's UFC on ABC 5 event featured a total of thirteen high-octane fights that brought fireworks to Florida. Given the intense battles, the athletes involved suffered injuries that may require appropriate medical clearance before returning to active competition.

A recent report by MMA Junkie revealed the names of the fighters who have been handed indefinite medical suspensions from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation (FDBPR), the sanctioning body that oversaw the event.

Unsurprisingly, Ilia Topuria and Josh Emmett sat atop the list. The two mercurial featherweights put on a show that ended with Topuria dominating Emmett en route to a unanimous decision with a rare 10-7 scorecard. Both headliners have been suspended indefinitely.

🔥 @FireMMAVid



Masterclass performance by Topuria ‍



Josh Emmett vs Ilia TopuriaMasterclass performance by Topuria Josh Emmett vs Ilia Topuria🔥Masterclass performance by Topuria😮‍💨https://t.co/ndQr6H3QAU

Lightweight contenders Mateusz Rebecki and Loik Radzhabov, who featured on the preliminary card, were also named in the list given their heated octagon battle. They were joined by welterweight Wellington Truman, who suffered a beatdown at the hands of Randy Brown.

UFC heavyweight Justin Tafa and women's flyweight Amanda Ribas were also among those suspended indefinitely. Elsewhere on the card, Bruno Silva and Gabriel Santos were handed 30 and 60-day suspensions, respectively.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting Austen Lane vs. Justin Tafa is declared a no-contest after an accidental eye poke to Tafa. #UFCJacksonville Austen Lane vs. Justin Tafa is declared a no-contest after an accidental eye poke to Tafa. #UFCJacksonville https://t.co/1FPUxsZbwZ

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski is hoping Ilia Topuria gets a title shot

The UFC's featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski is tired of listening to everyone rave about the fast-rising Ilia Topuria and hopes he gets the opportunity to stop the hype train soon.

'El Matador' undoubtedly put the entire featherweight division on red alert by putting on an immense performance against Josh Emmett last weekend. He is now riding an incredible 14-fight unbeaten streak, and the fight was so lopsided it had a 50-42 scorecard in Topuria’s favor. Following the fight, Ilia Topuria called for a shot at the title.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting #UFCJacksonville Ilia Topuria believes he's "next in line" for a title shot and only a fight against Max Holloway in Spain could entice him not to wait Ilia Topuria believes he's "next in line" for a title shot and only a fight against Max Holloway in Spain could entice him not to wait 👀 #UFCJacksonville https://t.co/4eUzXHuLfn

While many have debated whether Topuria should get the title shot next, Alexander Volkanovski recently expressed his eagerness to face the Georgian-Spanish fighter. In a recent interview on the DC & RC show, Volkanovski said:

"I’m hearing a lot of people mentioning other guys, Ilia fighting other guys – I’m like, 'No.' Don’t do it. Just give me a guy... I think he’s a good fighter... I want (new) guys. I want to be active... Everyone’s raving on about this guy. I’ve got Yair to worry about. I’ll worry about that first because I see him as a much bigger threat than Ilia."

Meanwhile, Volkanovski is booked to defend his title against Yair Rodriguez at UFC 290 on July 8.

Watch the full episode below:

Poll : 0 votes