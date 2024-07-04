Ilia Topuria asks Max Holloway to "choose a date" in response to 'Blessed' accusing 'El Matador' of "making things up" 

The war of words between UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway and challenger Ilia Topuria continues to escalate. The tension began after Holloway's knockout win over Justin Gaethje, with Topuria calling him out for a fight. Holloway readily agreed, but the matchup hasn't materialized.

Topuria recently expressed frustration during a Q&A session, claiming Holloway is stalling the fight. He stated he's been training all summer, but Holloway offered various reasons for the delay, including family issues, weight-cutting struggles, and even a lack of interest. Holloway, however, denies these accusations.

Holloway responded swiftly, mocking Topuria for fabricating stories. He asserted he's been prepared for the fight all along:

"Guy is just making things up at this stage, I been ready."

Topuria, unfazed, fired back on social media:

“Choose a date, choose the way you want me to beat you, and write it here. I am ready to turn off your lights whenever and wherever. Call Dana”

Later, 'Blessed' continued the exchange with another post writing:

"Been talking to them brother. You need to check your numbers. Since you said it the Sphere by toe hold. See you soon."

Paddy Pimblett questions Ilia Topuria's grit against Max Holloway

Paddy Pimblett isn't convinced by Ilia Topuria's recent championship win. The two lightweight contenders nearly came to blows in 2022, and Pimblett reignited the rivalry with his comments on his YouTube channel.

Topuria, undefeated at 15-0, captured the featherweight title with a knockout of Alexander Volkanovski in February. However, Pimblett believes Topuria benefitted from timing, facing Volkanovski shortly after a knockout loss:

“He fought Volkanovski at the perfect time, coming back off getting knocked out like 10 weeks later. He got lucky there, to be honest.”

Further, questioning Topuria's willingness to fight Holloway, Pimblett said:

“I think I’ve got the same as everyone. Everyone’s picking Max, know what I mean?... Hand sanitizer boy’s’ scared to take the fight, doesn’t want to take the fight against Max because he knows what will happen." [H/t:MMAFighting]

