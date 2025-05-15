Ilia Topuria blasts Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager with savage claim about Islam Makhachev's "back door" exit

Ilia Topuria recently took aim at Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager and sounded off after Islam Makhachev vacated his lightweight championship in favor of a move to welterweight. Topuria didn't hold back as he blasted the Dagestani for finding any way possible to avoid fighting him.

The welterweight and lightweight divisions saw quite a shake-up after Jack Della Maddalena dethroned Belal Muhammad to become the new welterweight champion at UFC 315 last Saturday. As a result of the win, Makhachev officially vacated his lightweight title to pursue double champ status and will challenge Della Maddalena in his first title defense.

Makhachev's decision didn't sit well with Topuria, as the two were linked for a superfight that could have been very lucrative.

Journalist Alvaro Colmenero posted a video to his X account, which shows Topuria responding to Nurmagomedov's manager, Ali Abdelaziz's, latest remarks that he should be thanking him. 'La Leyenda' fired back by mentioning he's the one who truly should be thanked because a win over Makhachev would have taken away his credibility, which is why he left the lightweight division:

"[Abdelaziz] should thank me for not beating up his star and that today, he still has value and some credibility. It is thanks to me because they have taken him out through the back door. Everybody knows it. It was the fight everyone wanted to see. I was willing to do it, I was ready for it, put everything I could on the table and they ran away."

Check out Ilia Topuria's comments below:

When is Ilia Topuria fighting for the UFC lightweight championship?

As a result of Islam Makhachev's decision to vacate his lightweight championship and move up to welterweight, Dana White announced that Ilia Topuria will fight Charles Oliveira to crown a new champion.

Topuria vs. Oliveira is scheduled to headline UFC 317, which takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Jun. 28. The event is a significant one as it will culminate the promotion's annual International Fight Week festivities, which includes meet-and-greets and the UFC Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Topuria will have an opportunity to join the list of legends to become a two-division UFC champion. Meanwhile, Oliveira will have an opportunity to regain the lightweight championship after he was forced to withdraw from his previous title shot against Makhachev.

Check out the official UFC 317 bout announcement featuring Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira below:

