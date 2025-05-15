  • home icon
  • MMA
  • Ilia Topuria
  • Ilia Topuria blasts Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager with savage claim about Islam Makhachev's "back door" exit

Ilia Topuria blasts Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager with savage claim about Islam Makhachev's "back door" exit

By Giancarlo Aulino
Modified May 15, 2025 15:11 GMT
Ilia Topuria issues fiery to Khabib Nurmagomedov
Ilia Topuria issues fiery response to Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager's latest remarks [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Ilia Topuria recently took aim at Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager and sounded off after Islam Makhachev vacated his lightweight championship in favor of a move to welterweight. Topuria didn't hold back as he blasted the Dagestani for finding any way possible to avoid fighting him.

Ad

The welterweight and lightweight divisions saw quite a shake-up after Jack Della Maddalena dethroned Belal Muhammad to become the new welterweight champion at UFC 315 last Saturday. As a result of the win, Makhachev officially vacated his lightweight title to pursue double champ status and will challenge Della Maddalena in his first title defense.

Makhachev's decision didn't sit well with Topuria, as the two were linked for a superfight that could have been very lucrative.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Journalist Alvaro Colmenero posted a video to his X account, which shows Topuria responding to Nurmagomedov's manager, Ali Abdelaziz's, latest remarks that he should be thanking him. 'La Leyenda' fired back by mentioning he's the one who truly should be thanked because a win over Makhachev would have taken away his credibility, which is why he left the lightweight division:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"[Abdelaziz] should thank me for not beating up his star and that today, he still has value and some credibility. It is thanks to me because they have taken him out through the back door. Everybody knows it. It was the fight everyone wanted to see. I was willing to do it, I was ready for it, put everything I could on the table and they ran away."
Ad

Check out Ilia Topuria's comments below:

Ad

When is Ilia Topuria fighting for the UFC lightweight championship?

As a result of Islam Makhachev's decision to vacate his lightweight championship and move up to welterweight, Dana White announced that Ilia Topuria will fight Charles Oliveira to crown a new champion.

Topuria vs. Oliveira is scheduled to headline UFC 317, which takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Jun. 28. The event is a significant one as it will culminate the promotion's annual International Fight Week festivities, which includes meet-and-greets and the UFC Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Ad

Topuria will have an opportunity to join the list of legends to become a two-division UFC champion. Meanwhile, Oliveira will have an opportunity to regain the lightweight championship after he was forced to withdraw from his previous title shot against Makhachev.

Check out the official UFC 317 bout announcement featuring Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira below:

About the author
Giancarlo Aulino

Giancarlo Aulino

Twitter icon

Giancarlo Aulino is an MMA news writer and interviewer at Sportskeeda. Having been onboard since 2021, Aulino has written list articles, before transitioning to MMA news writing.

In addition to writing at Sportskeeda, Aulino can be heard on VIBE 105.5FM in Toronto, Canada, where he conducts interviews called 'VIBEtalks.' Aulino's segments have featured many respected athletes, broadcasters, and celebrities. In 2024, Aulino, along with his VIBE 105 Sports team members, rebranded their content to The Game Plan 'TGP'.

In addition to MMA, Aulino was previously a pro wrestling writer and soccer (Football) reporter and covered Toronto FC (Major League Soccer) and York United FC (Canadian Premier League).

Follow him on Twitter: @Gian_411

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Nicolaas Ackermann
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications