Ilia Topuria claims he'd "100%" beat Khabib Nurmagomedov in dream fight, fans react - "Gonna call out Brock Lesnar next week"

Fans recently shared their thoughts on Ilia Topuria's claim that he could defeat Khabib Nurmagomedov in a dream fight.

Topuria defeated Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298 earlier this month at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. Despite being a slight betting underdog, 'El Matador' secured a brutal second-round knockout to win the 145-pound title.

In a recent interview, the newly crowned undisputed featherweight champion stated that a matchup with Nurmagomedov is his dream fight and that if he ever had the opportunity to fight the Dagestani legend, he would easily defeat him. He said:

''I would be happy to enter the octagon with Khabib Nurmagomedov. He had an undefeated record at 29-0 and he had an attractive record for me, then also history. He is a worthy and honourable champion for me. [I would 100% defeat him].”

Watch the clip below:

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''Yapping now, gonna call out Brock Lesnar next week''

Another fan wrote:

''Retired for 3 years and still talked about more than a majority of high level UFC fighters''

Check out more reactions below:

Screenshot of fan reactions to Championship Rounds' post on X

Nurmagomedov ended his professional career in late 2020 with a second-round submission win over then-interim champion Justin Gaethje at UFC 254, unifying the titles and improving his unbeaten professional record to 29-0.

Ilia Topuria writes a passionate statement following his UFC 298 win over Alexander Volkanovski

Leading up to UFC 298, Ilia Topuria did a lot of talking, drawing comparisons to Conor McGregor.

Although many had doubted him before the fight, he stood by his statements and defeated Alexander Volkanovski to win the UFC featherweight title. He has since taken to X to write a passionate statement directed at his critics.

Topuria wrote:

"Many will say you can’t do it. They will knock you down and doubt you. But remember, the only one you need to achieve anything is yourself. Trust in yourself, have faith, and work tirelessly because everything will come. It doesn’t matter where you come from if you know where you are going, and what’s in front of you is much more important than what’s behind you! Never ever give up. Just stand up and fight! Thank you, Volk, you were a tough opponent who made me even better. It was an honor to share the octagon with you #godfirst"

