Ilia Topuria details bold changes he would make to the weight-cutting system in MMA, fans react: "Very hypocritical to say"

Shortly after revealing that he normally walks around at 185 pounds, Ilia Topuria boldly proposed changes to the weight-cutting system in MMA, a suggestion that sparked various reactions from fans.

In the latest episode of the JRE MMA Show, 'La Leyenda' joined Joe Rogan as a guest. Amid their discussion on various interesting topics in the MMA world, Topuria expressed his concerns about fighters being allowed to make drastic weight cuts and compete in lower weight classes than their normal walk-around weight.

The former UFC featherweight champion suggested implementing changes to address the issue, saying:

"I would do something with the drug test. Like if I go to your home to make the drug test, I put you in the scale. If you walk around 8% or 10% over your weight I would obligate you to go in the next weight class."

Check out Ilia Topuria's comments below:

Several fight fans and netizens shared their reactions to Topuria's comments. Considering his dominating run in the UFC featherweight division, one user wrote:

"Ilia [Topuria] was a massive weight bully at fw [featherweight], very hypocritical to say."

Others commented:

"After he got his run at featherweight he wants to change the rules. He walks around at 180 lbs so some argue he is a weight bully."

"I agree but won’t happen"

"Came in with 1 defence and wants to make the rules now looooool"

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fans' reaction to Ilia Topuria's comments. [Screenshots courtesy: @Home_of_Fight on X]

Ilia Topuria reiterates his stance on potential clash with Islam Makhachev

After vacating his UFC featherweight title, Ilia Topuria has now moved up to the lightweight division. Since this transition, he has remained determined to compete for the championship in the 155-pound weight class next.

However, the current champion, Islam Makhachev, has consistently dismissed the possibility of fighting Topuria, citing various reasons. Despite that, 'La Leyenda' remains confident about facing Makhachev soon.

During the aforementioned podcast episode, Topuria said:

"I would like to fight with Islam [Makhachev], that's for sure... I wouldn't fight for a number one contender fight... I don’t care if Islam decides that he doesn’t want to fight me. I don't care. I’ll sit until you’re gonna have to fight me. You say that you are the world champion and you wanna keep dominating the division, all of that, I'm here, you can't keep avoiding me all the time."

Check out Ilia Topuria's comments below: (via @ChampRDS on X)

