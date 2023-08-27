Ilia Topuria doesn’t hold back, labels UFC champ Sean O’Malley a ‘dog’ in fiery exchange

The newly crowned bantamweight champion, Sean O’Malley is involved in a bitter online spat with Ilia Topuria. O’Malley defeated Aljamain Sterling to clinch the gold, whereas the undefeated Topuria has his sights on a potential showdown with featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski. In their online back-and-forth, Topuria made a fiery remark against the bantamweight title holder.

"You don’t get passed @MerabDvalishvil to come see me, so sit and wait like the good little dog you are."

The exchange between the two started after Ilia Topuria wrote a post asking Sean O’Malley to rise up. O’Malley then fired back at Topuria, asking him to do the same by trying to get past Alexander Volkanovski, sparking a spat that relentlessly kept snowballing. Topuria is hyped up to potentially face Volkanovski, which he feels would be an easy fight for him.

Sean O’Malley, on the other hand, has yet to finalize an opponent for his first title defense. He called out Marlon Vera after winning the belt at UFC 292, and Aljamain Sterling also expressed his desire to get an immediate rematch against him. As of now, he has no specific opponent in sight, as several names were tossed around the moment he clinched the belt.

Ilia Topuria calls for Max Holloway's retirement post his win at UFC Singapore

Following Max Holloway's knockout victory over Chang Sung Jung at UFC Singapore, marking his first finish since 2019, leading featherweight contender Ilia Topuria called for his retirement. He commended both 'The Korean Zombie' and 'El Matador' for putting on a brilliant show and put forth the suggestion to the former UFC featherweight champion.

Max Holloway has no plans of retiring at 31 when he is the leading title challenger in his division. However, Topuria has different opinions, which we expressed by posting on X (formerly Twitter):

"I respect these two @BlessedMMA and @KoreanZombieMMA, but it's time for them to retire. @SugaSeanMMA, keep rising up, and maybe one day we'll share the octagon and you @alexvolkanovski, get ready to tap out! The masterclass is coming for you. Enjoy the weekend, everyone!"

