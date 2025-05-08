Ilia Topuria to drop UFC 317 bombshell, Magomed Ankalaev blasts Alex Pereira after hack, Jiri Prochazka swims under frozen lake: MMA News Roundup

Ilia Topuria to drop UFC 317 bombshell, Magomed Ankalaev fires shots at Alex Pereira after social media hack, and Jiri Prochazka swims under frozen lake.
Find out more details in today's (May 8) Sportskeeda daily news roundup.
#3. Ilia Topuria to drop major UFC 317 bombshell on Spanish TV
Ilia Topuria appears set to drop a major update regarding his upcoming UFC 317 bout, when he appears on the popular Spanish television program El Hormiguero later today.
UFC 317 takes place on June 28, rounding off the promotion's International Fight Week event. 'La Leyenda' had previously confirmed he will be fighting on the pay-per-view, but his opponent still remains a mystery.
Topuria has regularly stated he wants to face Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title, and recent reports suggest the Russian has entered a fight camp. Whilst nothing has been confirmed by the promotion yet, it appears as though Topuria could be the first to break the news.
Ahead of his appearance on El Hormiguero, the channel's official X account wrote:
"Tonight we will welcome 16-time UFC winner @TopuriaIlia! He'll be sharing all the details about his upcoming fight in Las Vegas on June 28th!"
Check out the post below:
#2. Magomed Ankalaev fires shots at Alex Pereira following social media hack
Magomed Ankalaev recently sent a cold message to Alex Pereira, following the drama surrounding the Brazilian and his hacked social media.
Yesterday, 'Poatan' sent the MMA world into a frenzy after his X account tweeted that he was considering retirement from the octagon following a breakdown of his relationship with the UFC.
A number of hours later the post was deleted, however, and Pereira claimed that his account had been compromised. Whilst the news came as a relief to fans, Ankalaev took it as an opportunity to take aim at his rival.
Amidst the drama, the champion tweeted:
"The only thing was hacked. It’s Alex’s brain. He’s not a champion anymore. I’m waiting for you. Don’t worry."
#3. Jiri Prochazka swims under frozen lake
Jiri Prochazka is often regarded as one of the most unconventional fighters in the UFC. The former light heavyweight champ lives his life as a modern-day samurai and often is spotted training via unorthodox methods.
His latest training camp is no different either, as 'Denisa' recently uploaded a video to his YouTube channel showing himself swimming 30 meters under a frozen lake. The Czech star believes challenging his body makes him a better fighter and is motivated by overcoming feats many deem impossible.
Watch the clip below (28:20):