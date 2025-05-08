Magomed Ankalaev throws cold jab at Alex Pereira after UFC drama and hacked retirement post

UFC light heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev recently took aim at Alex Pereira, following the news that the Brazilian's social media account was hacked.
Yesterday, the MMA world was sent into a frenzy after 'Poatan's' X account put out an alarming tweet. Written as though it was Pereira speaking, the post called out out the UFC for mistreatment as well as alluded to the fact the former multi-weight champion was hanging up his gloves for good.
The now-deleted post said:
"I always answered the UFC's calls, but if they want to play with me, we can do that. I've never spoken poorly of the UFC but with what I've just heard I'm disheartened. I've already had thoughts of not fighting anymore, and after what was just relayed to me this may be the start."
The post understandably had a number of fans concerned Pereira was heading for retirement, however, a number of hours later it was deleted. The 37-year-old, with access to his account once again, then confirmed he had indeed been hacked and reiterated the fact that his relationship with the UFC is great.
While the news Alex Pereira wasn't actually retiring was well received by fans, one person who wasn't keen on the drama was Magomed Ankalaev. The 32-year-old fired shots at his rival, stating that the only thing 'hacked' was Pereira himself. He wrote on X:
"The only thing was hacked. It’s Alex’s brain. He’s not a champion anymore. I’m waiting for you. Don’t worry."
Magomed Ankalaev sends Alex Pereira chilling warning ahead of potential rematch
Magomed Ankalaev recently got fans excited about a potential rematch with Alex Pereira, after he sent the Brazilian a chilling message on social media.
Ankalaev dethroned Pereira at UFC 313, taking home the unanimous decision win. While much had been made before the fight about the threat of Ankalaev's takedowns, it was infact his striking that won him the fight, as he outscored the uncharacteristically gun-shy Brazilian.
Conversations of an immediate rematch began soon after, as many, including Dana White, felt as though Pereira had done enough for the promotion over recent years to be given another shot.
While their rematch has yet to be confirmed, Ankalaev added further fuel to the fire with a post targeting Pereira on social media. He wrote:
"Alex, I am ready to give you a rematch, if you really want it. Just be prepared for a storm in the next fight, storm that you never faced in this sport #bigANK"
