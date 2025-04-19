Magomed Ankalaev fires off ominous message to Alex Pereira ahead of potential rematch: "Storm that you never faced in this sport"

UFC light heavyweight kingpin Magomed Ankalaev has sent a chilling warning to Alex Pereira ahead of a potential rematch. 'Poatan' lost his UFC light heavyweight gold to Ankalaev at UFC 313 via unanimous decision.

With a perfect mix of wrestling and striking, Ankalaev kept the Brazilian on the back foot and did not let him unleash his powerful left hook to secure a finish. Despite Ankalaev being crowned as the new 205-pound champion, the talks of a rematch had begun right away, with fans believing that the challenger did not do enough to dethrone the champion.

Ankalaev and UFC CEO Dana White agreed on the rematch, with the Russian fighter wanting to defend his strap for the first time in Abu Dhabi. Recently, the 32-year-old posted on Instagram that he is prepared to give Pereira another chance. He wrote:

"Alex, I am ready to give you a rematch, if you really want it. Just be prepared for a storm in the next fight, storm that you never faced in this sport #bigANK"

Check out Magomed Ankalaev's post below:

Alex Pereira is prepared to regain his lost glory in rematch with Magomed Ankalaev

In an interview with Ariel Helwani, Alex Pereira said he is eager for the rematch with Magomed Ankalaev and assured fans that the battle would be quite different this time. In the first fight, 'Poatan' compromised on his striking but did not let Ankalaev take the game to the ground despite numerous takedown attempts.

Pereira said:

"I can't wait for this [rematch]. It's going to be a very different fight... I feel that I have enough game to do whatever I want with this guy."

Check out Alex Pereira's comments about rematch with Magomed Ankalaev below:

