Ilia Topuria drops massive four-word update hinting at potential UFC return after calling for Islam Makhachev title clash, fans react: "IT'S TIME BRO"

Former UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria recently shared a massive four-word update after calling for a fight against lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.
After beating Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298 to become the new featherweight champion, the Georgian-Spaniard successfully defended his title against Max Holloway, showcasing a dominant performance. Soon after, he announced that he was vacating his belt in pursuit of the UFC lightweight gold.
'La Leyenda' has constantly demanded a fight against Makhachev, despite the Dagestani camp's constant denial. The champion's mentor, Khabib Nurmagomedov, had previously demanded that the 28-year-old must beat a top-ranked lightweight before earning a chance to fight the champion.
Amidst the Georgian-Spaniard's aspirations of wanting to fight for the lightweight gold, he recently dropped a four-word message on X.
"The camp has begun."
Check out Ilia Topuria's tweet below:
Many fans took to the comments section to share their reactions, with one writing:
"IT'S TIME BRO !"
Others wrote:
"Now that they don’t have DDP vs Khamzat for international fight week they are forced to do Islam vs Ilia. LETS GOOOOOO."
"Is it against Islam or for a vacant title?"
"Triple champ in the making. Letsss f****** goooooooooo!!!!"
"Ilia v Charles for the belt, Islam vacates and goes to Welterweight to fight for the belt."
Check out a few more reactions below:
Charles Oliveira touches on a potential fight against Ilia Topuria
Charles Oliveira recently weighed in on a potential bout with Ilia Topuria. As both fighters are currently on the pursuit of achieving the 155-pound belt, 'do Bronx' appears game to fight the Georgian-Spaniard.
In an interview with Portal Du Vale Tudo, Oliveira presented one condition to fight 'La Leyenda.'
"I don't run away from anyone, I never have. If it's for the title, why not fight Topuria? I'm looking for the title. I don't want to fight another fight just to wait for the title, no."
Check out Charles Oliveira's comments below: