Ilia Topuria drops massive four-word update hinting at potential UFC return after calling for Islam Makhachev title clash, fans react: "IT'S TIME BRO"

Former UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria recently shared a massive four-word update after calling for a fight against lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.

Ad

After beating Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298 to become the new featherweight champion, the Georgian-Spaniard successfully defended his title against Max Holloway, showcasing a dominant performance. Soon after, he announced that he was vacating his belt in pursuit of the UFC lightweight gold.

'La Leyenda' has constantly demanded a fight against Makhachev, despite the Dagestani camp's constant denial. The champion's mentor, Khabib Nurmagomedov, had previously demanded that the 28-year-old must beat a top-ranked lightweight before earning a chance to fight the champion.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Amidst the Georgian-Spaniard's aspirations of wanting to fight for the lightweight gold, he recently dropped a four-word message on X.

"The camp has begun."

Check out Ilia Topuria's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Many fans took to the comments section to share their reactions, with one writing:

"IT'S TIME BRO !"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Others wrote:

"Now that they don’t have DDP vs Khamzat for international fight week they are forced to do Islam vs Ilia. LETS GOOOOOO."

"Is it against Islam or for a vacant title?"

"Triple champ in the making. Letsss f****** goooooooooo!!!!"

"Ilia v Charles for the belt, Islam vacates and goes to Welterweight to fight for the belt."

Ad

Check out a few more reactions below:

Fan comments [Screenshots courtesy: @Topuriailia on X]

Charles Oliveira touches on a potential fight against Ilia Topuria

Charles Oliveira recently weighed in on a potential bout with Ilia Topuria. As both fighters are currently on the pursuit of achieving the 155-pound belt, 'do Bronx' appears game to fight the Georgian-Spaniard.

Ad

In an interview with Portal Du Vale Tudo, Oliveira presented one condition to fight 'La Leyenda.'

"I don't run away from anyone, I never have. If it's for the title, why not fight Topuria? I'm looking for the title. I don't want to fight another fight just to wait for the title, no."

Check out Charles Oliveira's comments below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Krishnan Sunil holds a Bachelor of Science degree in visual communication. He started his professional career in 2023 and has previously worked with FirstSportz and Levitate Studios, among other organizations.



Sunil was drawn to MMA by Conor McGregor, especially the Irishman’s crossover boxing bout with Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2017. His favorite fighter is Jorge Masvidal for his wild and unorthodox approach.



Surprisingly, ‘The Notorious’ and ‘Gamebred’ do not find a place in his Mt. Rushmore, which includes Chuck Liddell, Anderson Silva, Alex Pereira, Daniel Cormier, and Khabib Nurmagomedov. He feels ONE Championship’s Rodtang Jitmuangnon has the ability to succeed in the UFC due to his power.



Sunil is of the opinion that the UFC is not doing enough to prevent eye pokes and does not mind soccer kicks in MMA.



In his free time, he likes to watch anime and films in general. He’s also a boxing historian, having gotten into the sport watching videos of fighters like Sugar Ray Leonard and Roberto Duran. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.