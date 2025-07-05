Ilia Topuria explains why he'd beat a prime Conor McGregor: "The sport evolves every year" 

With his recent performances, Ilia Topuria has become one of the top stars in the UFC. The Georgian-born Spaniard is arguably among the most dominant champions in the promotion's history, leading many to wonder if he'd have been able to defeat a prime Conor McGregor.

Ad

McGregor was a striking maestro in his heyday, dismantling his opponents with sniper-like precision and efficient counter-punching. The Irishman's 13-second KO of Jose Aldo and domination over Eddie Alvarez, which saw him become the first double champion in UFC history, is the stuff of legends.

Topuria is not behind 'The Notorious' in terms of laurels. 'El Matador's' knockouts of Alexander Volkanovski, Max Holloway, and Charles Oliveira, are considered by many as the greatest three-fight run since the inception of the sport. Furthermore, the 28-year-old is the only UFC fighter to have won two championship belts while being undefeated.

Ad

Trending

Addressing the media during a recent press conference in Spain, 'El Matador' mused about how a fight between him and a prime McGregor would've played out. Unsurprisingly, Topuria was confident of victory:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Without a doubt [I’d beat McGregor]. The sport evolves every year. It’s constantly evolving. It’s like comparing a football star from the 80s or 90s to today’s game. Would they shine? Maybe, but I think there are better players now. [H/t: @ChampRDS on X]"

Ad

Check out Ilia Topuria's comments on fighting a prime Conor McGregor below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Bitter rival picks prime Conor McGregor over Ilia Topuria

While Ilia Topuria asserts that he would've beaten a prime Conor McGregor, 'El Matador's' bitter rival, Paddy Pimblett, doesn't subscribe to that opinion.

As 'The Baddy' sees it, McGregor would've got the better of the lightweight champion in the striking exchanges.

During a recent interview with UFC Unfiltered, the Scouser accused the pound-for-pound king of trying to imitate McGregor, before claiming the former double champion would've knocked Topuria out had they met during their primes:

Ad

"He is trying to be Conor McGregor, isn't he? He has got the same tattoos... He is just a carbon copy of McGregor... Even though you see some people are saying now he is better than McGregor, but he is not. In the prime, at the same time, McGregor would've knocked him out with a straight left."

Ad

Check out Paddy Pimblett's comments on Ilia Topuria below (35:49):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ujwal Jain Ujwal Jain is a sports journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda and holds a bachelor's degree in mass communication and journalism. He has been practicing martial arts from an early age and won several accolades at national-level competitions in karate and Taekwondo. He also holds a back belt in karate. Ujwal loves fact-checking, helping out with related research, and being a fresh set of eyes for fellow writers’ articles. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.