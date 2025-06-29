UFC 317 bonuses and aftermath: Ilia Topuria makes history, Joshua Van and three other win $50K, Joe Rogan agrees to break longstanding rule, and more

UFC 317 saw Ilia Topuria confirm that he was everything he said he is, and maybe even more. The surging Spaniard seems unstoppable after knocking out Charles Oliveira in Round 1 of their main event clash. The pair went to war at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on June 28, with the vacant lightweight title on the line. Topuria had moved up from featherweight, where he previously held the belt until vacating it in order to pursue a second UFC title.

The day before the fight, Topuria was seen celebrating his 'win' over Oliveira, leading to fans predicting that the former featherweight champion may suffer the first loss of his career. Instead, the 28-year old made history by becoming the first undefeated two-division UFC champion in history.

Shortly after the fight, 'El Matador' took to X to upload footage of his first-round knockout win over the Brazilian at UFC 317.

Check out the footage below:

The pay-per-view card also saw the emergence of a new title challenger in the 125-pound division in the shape of Joshua Van. The 23-year old faced former title challenger Brandon Royval as part of the main card, with the pair putting on one of the best fights of the year.

They traded strikes with furious pace throughout the three-round fight, before Van was awarded a unanimous decision win. The flyweight champion, Alexandre Pantoja, successfully defended his title in the co-main event of UFC 317 and will face Van next.

The upcoming flyweight title challenger receieved a performance bonus of $50,000 as he was awarded the Fight of the Night honors alongside Royval. Middleweight contender Gregory Rodrigues also secured a $50,000 performance bonus for his brutal knockout win over Jack Hermansson. The new lightweight champion, Ilia Topuria, was the fourth and final fighter to receive a $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus.

Longtime UFC commentator Joe Rogan famously only features on pay-per-view events that occur in the U.S., however, Topuria may have convinced Rogan to make an exception.

Rogan stated during the UFC 317 broadcast that the promotion is trying to plan an event at Real Madrid's football stadium in Spain, the Santiago Bernabeu, to host a Topuria fight-card. He added that if that takes place, he may be persuaded to travel overseas for the event.

Despite looming lightweight title contenders Justin Gaethje and Arman Tsarukyan both being seated in the crowd at UFC 317, Topuria faced off with No. 8 ranked contender Paddy Pimblett in the octagon after beaing Oliveira.

'El Matador' and Pimblett share beef that extends back several years, and their face-off in the octagon nearly ended in disastrous fashion as things heated up.

Check out the footage below:

