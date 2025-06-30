Ilia Topuria gets 100% real about the probability of a super fight against Islam Makhachev: "I will be surprised" 

Ilia Topuria has made it clear that he’s the face of the new generation of MMA fighters after bulldozing past Charles Oliveira in the first round of their main event clash at UFC 317. With the win, Topuria captured the UFC lightweight title and attained two-division championship status after long-sought nemesis Islam Makhachev vacated the throne.

Ad

With the former lightweight champion chasing history at welterweight, Topuria is left wondering if the UFC ever really planned to set up their clash in the first place. Speaking about the clash in an interview with ESPN MMA, Topuria stated:

"Realistically, from all the conversations I had with the UFC and how the situation has been involved during the whole process, I don’t think that fight is going to happen. I will be surprised if I get the call and they’re gonna tell me, like, I want to fight against Islam, which I would love to do. No problem!"

Ad

Trending

He added:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"This is competition, you know. I’m not going to lose my life inside that octagon, so I’m ready for whoever. I know that I’m very, very dangerous, and whoever is ready for me, I will be here as always... Hopefully, [Makhachev fight is an option]. Why not? If the UFC wants to make that fight happen, they’re going to make that happen. But I don’t know if they want to make it happen. If so, I’m going to be ready."

Ad

Check out Ilia Topuria's comments below (7:00):

Ad

Joe Rogan pushes for a fight between Ilia Topuria and Islam Makhachev after UFC 317

Ilia Topuria is on top of the world after his statement win at UFC 317. With Charles Oliveira added to his knockout resume, the undefeated champion now has a list of contenders chasing him, from Arman Tsarukyan, Justin Gaethje, and Paddy Pimblett.

However, despite all these intriguing matchup options, Joe Rogan wants the UFC to take a different path. The UFC color commentator believes the promotion should pivot back to a super fight with Islam Makhachev. Topuria had originally targeted Makhachev earlier this year before the lightweight king moved up to welterweight.

Ad

Speaking at the UFC 317 post-fight show, Rogan said:

"I think Islam is the fight [to make]. If I’m the matchmaker, I’m calling Islam. I’m like, look, Jack Della [Maddalena], that’s a lot of fun... That’s fun and everything, but come on. Maybe when they call him up and they say, 'Is there a number? Is there a number we can do?"

Ad

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Nambiar Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.



When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.