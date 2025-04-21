Ilia Topuria gets 100% real about retirement plans with Joe Rogan: "I don't know what's going to happen tomorrow"

Ilia Topuria recently spoke to Joe Rogan about his retirement plans. The Georgian-Spanish fighter is a former UFC featherweight champion with an undefeated record in the promotion.

During his recent appearance on The JRE MMA Show, 'La Leyenda' and Rogan delved into several interesting topics, including Topuria's title aspirations and his plans for the future. Amid that, the UFC color commentator also asked the 28-year-old fighter about his retirement plans.

In response, Topuria said:

"Till I enjoy. I don't know how many fights maybe till 32, 34 [age]... Right now I'm enjoying, I don't know what's going to happen tomorrow."

He added:

"Right now, I want to become a lightweight world champion, I want to hold that belt too. So, I don't know what's going happen then if I'm going to keep motivated."

Check out Ilia Topuria's comments below (53:36):

Since making his UFC debut in 2020, Topuria has defeated several veterans in the promotion. Notable wins in his career so far include victories over Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway at UFC 298 and UFC 308, respectively.

Joe Rogan outlines why Ilia Topuria deserves UFC lightweight championship fight next

After vacating his UFC featherweight title, Ilia Topuria has moved up to the 155-pound division. The Georgian-Spanish fighter has expressed his desire to compete for the UFC lightweight title against Islam Makhachev.

However, Makhachev does not view Topuria as a worthy contender for his title. During the aforementioned podcast, Joe Rogan explained why 'La Leyenda' deserves a shot at the UFC lightweight title, saying:

"That's the fight [Makhachev vs. Topuria] to make because you have a world champion vs. a world champion. Like if anybody deserves a fight for the world title in the next weight class, it's you, it's simple. You knocked out Max Holloway, you knocked out Alexander Volkanovski, one of the greatest of all time. It's simple, that's a no brainer." [58:07]

