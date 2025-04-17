Ilia Topuria gets brutally honest about Conor McGregor allegedly doing "the dumbest thing" one can do in life, talks unhealthy weight cuts

Ilia Topuria slammed Conor McGregor for leading an unhealthy lifestyle during his time away from the octagon. Topuria claimed that McGregor's controversial past, which includes alleged drug use, has finally caught up with him.

McGregor's last victory came against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 in 2020. 'The Notorious' is coming off consecutive defeats to Dustin Poirier, most recent being a TKO loss at UFC 264, where he broke his leg in the opening round. Following a lengthy recovery period, he was set to face Michael Chandler at UFC 303 last year, but a toe injury during training scrapped his return.

Topuria, who chastised McGregor in a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, believes the Irishman lacks the drive to return to the octagon due to his poor lifestyle.

''His toe is fu*ked, his chin is fu*ked, his body is fu*ked. With that much parties and drugs and all that, you're gonna have to pay that price at some point. you are paying the price with your health, which is the dumbest thing you can do in your entire life.''

Topuria further emphasized severe weight cuts, which can have a dire impact on a fighter's body, saying:

''He also suffered a lot with the weight cuts. That's a big damage for your body. That's also one of the reasons why I changed the weight class because I realized that my health is the most important thing in my life. You can have everything in this life, but if you are not healthy, you don't have anything.''

Check out Ilia Topuria's comments below:

Chael Sonnen believes Ilia Topuria was forced to vacate his title

Earlier this year, Ilia Topuria announced his decision to vacate his featherweight title and move up to lightweight, prompting reactions from many, including Chael Sonnen.

In a recent YouTube video, Sonnen claimed that it was a promotional tactic, and that Topuria was stripped, saying:

''I realized the official tale is to be told that Ilia vacated the title...but if you weren't told that as fight fans, you just went and looked at what happened, you would have no choice but to realize that he was stripped...it might seem like a small detail, but if you look at what happened, he was stripped. They've all decided to go along to get along and use the word vacated, and it does matter.''

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below:

