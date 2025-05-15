Ilia Topuria hints at future 170 move, calls for opponents to match his energy

Ilia Topuria has not competed since last October, when he became the first fighter to knock out Max Holloway, doing so in the third round at UFC 308 to defend his featherweight title for the first time. He shocked fans by announcing he would vacate his belt and move to the lightweight division.

While many believed that he would face Islam Makhachev, it was recently announced that the lightweight champion will move to welterweight - opening the door for 'El Matador' to face Charles Oliveira at UFC 317 for the vacant strap. Championship Rounds recently shared Topuria's comments, where he claimed that he would be open to making the move to 170, tweeting:

"Ilia Topuria is asked if he'd consider moving up to 170: "Of course, why not? It depends, if the fans want to see me fight at welterweight, and there's a champion the company has at the moment, why not? I fight to entertain people."

Topuria continued:

"Obviously, I also have to be motivated by the challenge, so I'm not closing the door. If the opportunity arises and there's an exciting fight, I'll be there. What I hope is that the other party is also willing. Not willing to make excuses, but to back up what they're saying." 👀 (via. @KOlmeneroMMA ) #UFC #MMA"

Check out the tweet from Championship Rounds below:

Topuria has made it clear that he wanted to face Makhachev for the lightweight title. The former champion revealed that he will move to welterweight, however, following Jack Della Maddalena's UFC 315 victory over Belal Muhammad.

Ilia Topuria claims Islam Makhachev is mentally broken

Ilia Topuria has voiced that he believes Islam Makhachev has run from him. When asked about his opinion on the soon-to-be announced welterweight title bout against Jack Della Maddalena, 'El Matador' claimed:

"I think Islam, right now, he's at a point where mentally, I think he's broken. Because I don't think it's a good thing for you to know deep down that you've left a division out of fear. There's no other explanation. Imagine if I had left featherweight with a Max Holloway still to beat at the weight class, or some truly deserving contender sweeping the entire division and everyone shouting his name."

Check out Ilia Topuria's comments on Islam Makhachev below:

Topuria maintained that he doesn't know how Makhachev will be mentally affected at welterweight. His upcoming bout with Della Maddalena will mark his first time competing at 170 pounds.

