Ilia Topuria issues ice-cold prediction for Charles Oliveira fight at UFC 317: "He walks forward"

Ilia Topuria is nothing if not confident in his chances of beating Charles Oliveira ahead of their UFC 317 clash. In fact, the Spaniard has offered a definitive prediction for their lightweight title bout, vowing to finish 'do Bronx' in round one by preying on his defensive irresponsibility.

According to Topuria, Oliveira is too comfortable storming forward, which will relieve him of having to close the distance in order to land on him. This, Topuria believes, will lead to a first-round knockout in his favor come fight night.

"He walks forward. I'm not gonna need to close the distance with him. It's gonna be a first round finish."

Check out Ilia Topuria's prediction for UFC 317 (4:40):

There's reason behind Topuria's claim, despite its bold nature. Oliveira is an offensive dynamo, whose forward pressure, power, and slick submissions once carried him to lightweight championship gold. However, he has always had defensive frailties. Specifically, he gets hit often.

Oliveira does not move his head off the center-line, nor does he tuck in his chin. Combined with how tall he stands when fighting, he is always there to be hit, and gets rocked or dropped far too frequently for comfort. These are openings that cannot be present against Topuria.

The Spaniard is among the finest boxers in the entire promotion, and has the stopping power to shut anyone's lights out. So, even though Oliveira is himself confident, he has to be aware of the threat presented by Topuria if he aims to emerge victorious in a stylistically difficult matchup.

Ilia Topuria is coming off stunning back-to-back knockouts

If Ilia Topuria manages to capture the lightweight title at UFC 317, it would mark Charles Oliveira as the third consecutive champion that he has beaten. 'El Matador' is coming off a jaw-dropping third-round knockout of Max Holloway, who he finished at UFC 308, becoming the first man to ever knock him out.

Check out Ilia Topuria knocking out Max Holloway:

The fight was a successful defense of his featherweight belt. Before that, he had dethroned the great Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298, having knocked him out as well, though in the second round instead of the third.

