Ilia Topuria issues savage response to Islam Makhachev's comments about potential fight between the pair

Newly crowned featherweight champion Ilia Topuria hit back at lightweight champion Islam Makhachev's usage of a Georgian word.

Makhachev had reacted to Topuria's win over Alexander Volkanovski in UFC 298's main event with a post on X (formerly Twitter):

"Alex is undeniably one of the greatest champion in the FW division. Keep your head up and come back strong! Congrats to new champ Topuria, well done биджо !"

Check out Islam Makhachev's post on X below:

Expand Tweet

In his latest Instagram story, Topuria reacted to Makhachev's usage of the word. The story was explained by native Georgian reporter Giorgi Kokiashvili, who could not literally translate the Georgian term but conveyed Topuria's message as a threat to Makhachev.

He wrote:

"Guys, I don't even know how to explain this Georgian term in English, sorry! Ilia Topuria answered Islam Makhachev's 'Биджо' in Georgian - 'That Биджо will f you up' (closest in Eng)"

Check out Giorgi Kokiashvili's post on X below:

Expand Tweet

Check out Topuria's Instagram story in the screenshot below:

Topuria's story on Instagram. [via @iliatopuria on Instagram]

Sean O'Malley previews potential fight between Ilia Topuria and Conor McGregor

Ilia Topuria has called out former double champ Conor McGregor multiple times before and since his championship win.

Topuria called 'The Notorious' out in his octagon interview and then doubled down on his challenge in subsequent press conferences. 'El Matador' allowed McGregor free reign to choose a weight class while he specified the venue as Spain.

He said:

“Who said that I wanna fight him at 145? Without any weight limit. There is no weight if I fight him. He can choose it. I give him that option. If he feels that he’s ready for this level of competition, he can choose the weight. I choose the place.”

Check out Topuria's comments on a potential McGregor fight below:

Expand Tweet

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley discussed a potential meeting between the two fighters and downplayed its possibility. However, 'Sugar' chose McGregor and backed his current size advantage over Topuria's 'scary' form.

"I feel like it's so unrealistic. I would think Conor, but it is hard to say, I think we gotta see them next to each other. There's a reason for weight classes. Ilia is not big, he's f**king scary, but he's not big."

Check out Sean O'Malley's comments on Ilia Topuria below: