Ilia Topuria makes feelings known about rumors Islam Makhachev was forced to vacate lightweight title: "Do what you're told" 

Ilia Topuria recently addressed the ongoing rumors regarding Islam Makhachev being pressured to vacate the UFC lightweight title. In his remarks, Topuria took a subtle jab at the former champion.

Umar Nurmagomedov claimed that UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell specifically traveled to Dagestan to persuade Makhachev to give up the lightweight title against his wishes. Nurmagomedov added that the promotion is now looking to have Topuria as the champion in the lightweight division.

In an interview with SHAK MMA, when 'El Matador' was asked about Nurmagomedov's comments, he replied, saying:

"So, they forced [Makhachev] to do it? This is what [Umar] said? So, this is what I say, 'Enjoy life and do what you are told to do."

Check out Ilia Topuria's comments below (6:13):

Topuria is now scheduled to face Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title in the main event of UFC 317 on June 28. Meanwhile, Makhachev has confirmed his move to the welterweight division and is targeting a potential fight against the champion, Jack Della Maddalena.

Ilia Topuria reveals reason behind eyeing a welterweight move

Ilia Topuria recently stated that he hopes to become the first three-weight-class champion in UFC history. He has already taken a big step towards achieving that after winning the featherweight championship last year.

After securing a victory at UFC 317 and claiming the lightweight title, Topuria now envisions moving up to the welterweight division.

In the aforementioned interview with SHAK MMA, 'El Matador' explained his reasons for potentially transitioning to the 170-pound class. Claiming that he has very competitive sparring rounds with welterweight fighters, Topuria said:

"Why not? [I can be a three-weight class champion]. That's going to be my question: why not? I used to train with who fights in the welterweight division and I feel very good. We have very competitive rounds, and I feel that I can dominate and knock out anyone in this world." [2:06]

