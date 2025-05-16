Ilia Topuria “might get battered” by Charles Oliveira according to ex-UFC star: “He’s a cowboy for real!”

Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira will go to war for the vacant lightweight title in the main event of UFC 317 on June 28. Earlier this year, the Spaniard vacated his featherweight belt in hopes of securing a lightweight title clash with Islam Makhachev. But the Dagestani fighter had plans of his own, and has moved up to welterweight to challenge Jack Della Maddalena for his belt, leaving the 155-pound title behind.

Topuria is currently a -345 favorite to defeat 'Do Bronx'. But according to former UFC star and coach of 'The Ultimate Fighter', Jason 'Mayhem' Miller, Oliveira should not be counted out.

Miller was recently interviewed by Helen Yee, where he discussed the upcoming lightweight title fight, saying:

"I don't know how this guy fits his balls into his cup, Ilia Topuria has no fear. He might get battered. He might get snapped, I don't know. Or, what? He's coming with the hands of fury and just touches up our great champion, Charles... You've got my mind a little bit spinning. I don't know if underdog [is fair], but I know the betting action will be on Ilia early on. Charles is a survivor, he's a cowboy for real! So it's going to take more than just a little pit-pat pitter-pat from a 145er."

Check out Jayson Miller discuss Charles Oliveira vs. Ilia Topuria below (4:25):

Islam Makhachev's manager slams Charles Oliveira getting a title shot against Ilia Topuria

Islam Makhachev will head to welterweight to challenge Jack Della Maddalena for his belt, with the fight expected to happen later this year. As such, he vacated the 155-pound title, leaving Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira to battle it out for the vacant throne.

But Makhachev's manager, Ali Abdelaziz, has slammed Oliveira receiving another title shot. Abdelaziz named both Justin Gaethje and Arman Tsarukyan as more deserving contenders.

During a recent interview with MMAJunkie, Makhachev said:

"Charles Oliveira is 2-2 in his last four [fights]... Gaethje is 3-1 in his last four. Gaethje gave up his title shot, stepped in at [UFC 300] to fight Max Holloway. He knocked out Dustin Poirier. [Then] Dustin Poirier beats the number thirteen [ranked fighter] and gets a title shot. [During] Fight week, [Dan] Hooker gets injured. [Rafael] Fiziev shows up, we fight Fiziev for the second time. You tell me how is that? [Gaethje] is more deserving. I think even Arman is more deserving than Oliveira."

Check out Islam Makhachev's manager slam Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira below (11:05):

