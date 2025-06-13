Ilia Topuria outlines honest reason behind chasing Islam Makhachev super fight: "It's the same with Alexander Volkanovski"

Ilia Topuria will face Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight championship at UFC 317, a blockbuster clash set in motion by Islam Makhachev’s move to welterweight. After four successful lightweight title defences, Makhachev vacated the belt, choosing instead to chase gold in a second division.

That decision opened the door for Topuria to compete for the lightweight gold straightaway, having defeated featherweight greats Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway. However, Topuria tried everything in his power to set up a clash with Makhachev, but the Dagestani was determined to chase the two-division championship status.

During a recent interview with ESPN Deportes, Topuria revealed the true motive behind chasing a fight against Makhachev. He said:

"Why did I want to fight Islam? For one simple fact, and it's the same with Volkanovski. If you beat someone and take the title from them at 145, it had to be Volk. It had to be Volk for me at that point because he has the most history in the division. He was the one who dominated everyone. He was the greatest. It's the same for Islam. I wanted to fight [Islam] simply because he had dominated everyone."

Check out Ilia Topuria's comments below:

Topuria has claimed ahead of the clash against Oliveira that he feels extremely "powerful" at lightweight, and that the Brazilian's chin "will explode" once he touches him. Meanwhile, Oliveira has claimed that he hits harder than Topuria, and the alleged disrespect to the lightweight contenders might cost him.

Arman Tsarukyan backs Islam Makhachev's move to welterweight over Ilia Topuria clash

Arman Tsarukyan has dismissed talks of Islam Makhachev ducking Ilia Topuria. The No.1-ranked lightweight contender believes Makhachev’s decision to vacate his title and face Jack Della Maddalena was about seeking the tougher challenge.

Makhachev submitted Renato Moicano at UFC 311 for his fourth title defense before announcing his move to welterweight. With the lightweight belt now vacant, Topuria will face Charles Oliveira at UFC 317 on June 28.

Tsarukyan praised Makhachev’s choice and sees the Della Maddalena fight as a more difficult stylistic test than one against Topuria. Speaking at the post-fight interview after the grappling match at ADXC in Russia, Tsarukyan said:

“No, I don’t agree. It’s going to be a tough fight too. With Della Maddalena, it would be harder for Islam than the Topuria fight... Topuria just hits harder and takes more punches, but Della Maddalena is technically better if you speak striking-wise.”

Check out Arman Tsarukyan's comments below:

