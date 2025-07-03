Ilia Topuria has the perfect response when asked if he'd allow his son into the fighting profession

Ilia Topuria recently discussed his son, Hugo's potential career in fighting while also emphasizing that he would be supportive of any profession Hugo chooses.

'El Matador' is married to Giorgina Uzcategui Badell, a businesswoman. The couple has two children. Hugo, their eldest, was born in 2019, and their daughter, Giorgina, was born in 2024.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Topuria was asked if he would be open to his son pursuing a career in fighting. In response, the UFC lightweight champion stated:

"If he wants so, of course. I want him to be happy. Whatever he decides, I will be with him. I only thing I don't negotiate with him is that he has to put effort into anything he does in his life. And whatever he decides, I'm okay with that."

Check out Ilia Topuria's comments below (10:46):

Ilia Topuria talks about how his son requests to get trained

Ilia Topuria's son, Hugo, garnered significant attention during the fight week leading up to UFC 317. The five-year-old was spotted demonstrating his striking combinations while working with pads.

In the aforementioned interview with TMZ Sports, 'El Matador' shared that Hugo is interested in fighting. Topuria also mentioned that his son frequently asks to train:

"He asks me all the time that he wants to fight. He's like, 'Dad, train me train me train me.'... [After UFC 317] He was like, 'Why are you connecting with the right hand? You had to do the uppercut." [10:20]

As for Topuria, he claimed the vacant lightweight championship by defeating Charles Oliveira at UFC 317. With this victory, the Georgian-Spaniard became the first undefeated two-division UFC champion and ascended to the top position in the UFC pound-for-pound rankings, surpassing Islam Makhachev.

