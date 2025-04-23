Ilia Topuria reportedly set to fight for the lightweight title at UFC 317 against either Islam Makhachev or a former champion

It seems Ilia Topuria's claim that he was promised a lightweight title bout is true. As per MMA journalist Alvaro Colmenero of Eurosport, the UFC is guaranteeing a lightweight title bout involving 'El Matador' at UFC 317 International Fight Week in June.
The only question is who will be across the octagon from him. As per recent reports, UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev isn't interested in fighting the former featherweight champ, since he's already beaten a 145-pound champion twice in the past.
According to the report by Colmenero, the UFC is giving the Dagestani champion a choice: defend the lightweight strap against Ilia Topuria or vacate it and move up to welterweight. If Makhachev decides the latter, then former lightweight kingpin Charles Oliveira will fight Topuria for the vacant throne.
Here's the report:
"🚨| Ilia Topuria WILL fight for the UFC lightweight title at #UFC317 on June 28th, per @KOlmeneroMMA. If Islam Makhachev stays at LW, he will defend against Ilia Topuria. If Makhachev goes up to WW, Topuria will fight Charles Oliveira for the VACANT lightweight title"
Ilia Topuria's opponent at UFC 317 may be decided by UFC 315's headlining title bout
If this report is true, then everything hinges on the main event of UFC 315 next month. Islam Makhachev's friend and fellow Muslim, Belal Muhammad, will be defending his UFC welterweight belt against Jack Della Maddalena. Muhammad has gone on record that he won't fight his friend, although Makhachev has insinuated in the past that he's willing to set their friendship aside.
Firm on his goal to become a double champ no matter what, Makhachev told UFC on TNT Sports earlier this year:
"It's not my job, but it's my goal. I'm not gonna leave this sport without second belt. This is my goal... He [Muhammad] is my friend. We was training last week together, we have this [same] manager for both. Yeah, we'll talk. Anything can change like very quick. That's why I am not planning to retire. I have time."
If Muhammad loses to Della Maddalena, then it's a clear path for Makhachev to move up and challenge for the 170-pound strap. If Muhammad wins, then there will be a difficult talk between him and Makhachev.
Whatever the Dagestani champion decides after UFC 315, it will likely determine who Ilia Topuria faces on International Fight Week.