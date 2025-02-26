"JDM looks scared tbh" - Fans react as Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena have early faceoff for their UFC 315 clash

Fans have reacted to the first faceoff between UFC 315 headliners Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena.

In July 2024, Muhammad captured the UFC welterweight world title with a unanimous decision win against Leon Edwards. On May 10, 'Remember the Name' looks to defend his throne for the first time when he faces rising contender Jack Della Maddalena in the UFC 315 main event.

Earlier today, Muhammad and Della Maddalena faced off for the first time at the on-sale press conference in Montreal.

The following fan reactions were featured on X:

"Jdm looks scared tbh"

"this is easily the most awkward thing i’ve ever watched"

"Face off was too awkward"

"Belal’s aura scared JDM"

UFC 315 will take place inside the Bell Center in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. In the co-main event, Valentina Shevchenko is scheduled to defend her women's flyweight title against French challenger Manon Fiorot.

Belal Muhammad believes his striking is being "underestimated" heading into UFC 315

Jack Della Maddalena has become a fan favorite due to his striking-heavy fighting style. The Australian holds a UFC record of 7-0, including four wins by knockout.

Belal Muhammad recently made an appearance on the Anik & Florian Podcast and had this to say about people underestimating his striking skills against Della Maddalena:

"People are already coming out like, 'Oh, he's got hands. He's got hands.' But I think they just underestimate my hands and my striking. I just went against the best striker in the UFC in Leon Edwards, so-called. I train with the best striker in the UFC in Ignacio Bahamondes. I train with Yair Rodriguez. Both of these guys, you've seen them spar, they're a different level."

Jack Della Maddalena last fought in March 2024, defeating Gilbert Burns by third-round knockout. The 28-year-old also holds wins against Kevin Holland and Randy Brown.

Meanwhile, Belal Muhammad endured a long road to UFC gold, going unbeaten across 10 consecutive fights before earning a welterweight title shot.

The 36-year-old plans to continue silencing the doubters by defending his throne for the first time at UFC 315.

Watch Muhammad's comments starting at 5:58 below:

