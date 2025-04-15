Ilia Topuria reportedly set to make history on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, fans react: "Biggest star in the sport"

Former UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria is reportedly set to appear on an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience. 'La Leyenda' vacated his UFC featherweight title earlier this year, in pursuit of the UFC lightweight gold and to attain the double champion status. He is yet to compete in his new weight class and is currently unranked.

Ad

Topuria's rise to UFC superstardom has reportedly earned him an opportunity to become the first Georgian-Spaniard to appear on JRE. A popular MMA page on X, shared the news:

"🚨| Former UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria is reportedly set to appear on a future episode of The Joe Rogan Experience. 🎤🔥 [per @jorgeebro/@KOlmeneroMMA]"

Check out the original post below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The post sparked reactions from netizens. A user wrote:

"We are the biggest star in the sport"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Others commented:

"That'd be sick actually. Hope we get him on and Volk said he wants to be back on too."

"Looking forward to that."

"Bring Arman as a suprise guest and watch Ilia jump outside the window immediately."

"They're doing everything to make Ilia the biggest star."

Check out a few more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @mma_orbit on X]

Paddy Pimblett calls for fight against Ilia Topuria

During the UFC 314 post-fight presser, Paddy Pimblett revealed that he would love to battle Ilia Topuria at 155 pounds. After securing a TKO victory against Michael Chandler, the Brit once again took a dig at Topuria, declaring that 'La Leyenda' would face the same fate as 'Iron' if he were to battle 'The Baddy.'

Ad

"I literally forgot all about him, that's how irrelevant he is. I'm ranked higher than he is at lightweight so, you know, I'd love to welcome him to 155 [pounds] but apparently he's sitting out and waiting for the title shot. What I just did to Chandler is half the blueprint of beating him. He's even more of a midget than Chandler is. I'll do the exact same thing of what I did to Chandler."

Ad

Check out Paddy Pimblett's comments about Ilia Topuria below (6:02):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shehryar Edibam Shehryar Burzin Edibam covers MMA and boxing for Sportskeeda. He began training in MMA in 2021 after watching Conor McGregor’s epic duel with Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. That fight made Shehryar delve deeper into the sport and explore the fascinating stories of its athletes.



Shehryar's passion for all things MMA enables him to share insightful details and thrilling narratives of the sport with a wider audience. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.