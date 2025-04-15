Ilia Topuria reportedly set to make history on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, fans react: "Biggest star in the sport"

Former UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria is reportedly set to appear on an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience. 'La Leyenda' vacated his UFC featherweight title earlier this year, in pursuit of the UFC lightweight gold and to attain the double champion status. He is yet to compete in his new weight class and is currently unranked.
Topuria's rise to UFC superstardom has reportedly earned him an opportunity to become the first Georgian-Spaniard to appear on JRE. A popular MMA page on X, shared the news:
"🚨| Former UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria is reportedly set to appear on a future episode of The Joe Rogan Experience. 🎤🔥 [per @jorgeebro/@KOlmeneroMMA]"
Check out the original post below:
The post sparked reactions from netizens. A user wrote:
"We are the biggest star in the sport"
Others commented:
"That'd be sick actually. Hope we get him on and Volk said he wants to be back on too."
"Looking forward to that."
"Bring Arman as a suprise guest and watch Ilia jump outside the window immediately."
"They're doing everything to make Ilia the biggest star."
Check out a few more reactions below:
Paddy Pimblett calls for fight against Ilia Topuria
During the UFC 314 post-fight presser, Paddy Pimblett revealed that he would love to battle Ilia Topuria at 155 pounds. After securing a TKO victory against Michael Chandler, the Brit once again took a dig at Topuria, declaring that 'La Leyenda' would face the same fate as 'Iron' if he were to battle 'The Baddy.'
"I literally forgot all about him, that's how irrelevant he is. I'm ranked higher than he is at lightweight so, you know, I'd love to welcome him to 155 [pounds] but apparently he's sitting out and waiting for the title shot. What I just did to Chandler is half the blueprint of beating him. He's even more of a midget than Chandler is. I'll do the exact same thing of what I did to Chandler."
Check out Paddy Pimblett's comments about Ilia Topuria below (6:02):