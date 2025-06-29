Ilia Topuria reveals feedback his son gave him after vicious KO over Charles Oliveira 

Ilia Topuria has shared what his son, Hugo, said to him moments after his fight at UFC 317. Topuria revealed that Hugo questioned why he didn't use an uppercut during the match.

Ad

'El Matador' became a two-division champion by defeating Charles Oliveira at UFC 317. Just two minutes into the fight, Topuria lived up to his promise by knocking out the Brazilian with a powerful right hook.

During the post-fight press conference, Topuria was asked about Hugo, who had gained attention throughout fight week for his pad work. In response, the newly crowned UFC lightweight champion recounted his conversation with his son, saying:

"Do you know the first thing he told me when I came out of the octagon? [Topuria's son said] 'Why you connect the right punch like this? And you didn't did the uppercut?' I'm like, 'Oh okay, next time we will try it."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Ilia Topuria's comments below (6:55):

Ad

Ilia Topuria envisions Paddy Pimblett fight next

Ilia Topuria and Paddy Pimblett have been engaged in a heated rivalry for quite some time. The two UFC lightweight fighters even faced off in the octagon after Topuria's victory at UFC 317.

During the aforementioned press conference, 'El Matador' was asked if he truly wants to fight Pimblett, even though there are other fighters in contention for a title shot against him as well. In response, Topuria said:

"Yes, that's the fight I want because with Charles, I had a little bit of difficult situation because I really like the guy, he's a really great human being. You can't hate him... But with Paddy, I'm really going to enjoy kicking his a**." [4:05]

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nilaav Gogoi A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.