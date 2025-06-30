Ilia Topuria reveals "promise" the UFC forced him to make ahead of UFC 317

Ilia Topuria walked into UFC 317 with a leash on his ambition. The UFC had made him promise to stay focused on the moment and shelve any talk of a third belt, for now.

Ad

Topuria took out Charles Oliveira with a thunderous knockout to claim the vacant UFC lightweight championship. However, the allure of three belts had already crept into his thoughts. The UFC stepped in before things got out of hand and made it clear they didn’t want that narrative ahead of such a massive main event.

Speaking about the promise he made to the UFC on the first episode of 'About Last Fight' podcast, Topuria said:

Ad

Trending

“They personally asked me the favor, like don’t tell us after the fight that you want to move to the welterweight division. Made us a promise, and I was like Uh promise [crosses fingers]."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Ilia Topuria's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Even after the fight, Topuria teased it anyway. Standing between his two belts, he pointed out the gap in the middle and joked there was space for a third.

Right now, the promotion likely wants him to defend the new lightweight crown. However, if Topuria defends his throne against the next challenger and Islam Makhachev claims the welterweight title, the matchup seems like a very viable option.

Conor McGregor reacts to Ilia Topuria's win at UFC 317

Conor McGregor acknowledged Ilia Topuria’s UFC 317 with equal parts praise and a dash of provocation. Topuria became a two-division champion after finishing Charles Oliveira in the first round.

Ad

McGregor, who once held both belts simultaneously, reminded fans of his legacy while tipping his hat to the rising star. He took to X and wrote:

"Congrats on winning my old titles, Ilia! He said he's gonna rest his balls on Paddy's [Pimblett] head too haha fair play. Good lightweight scrap that one is as well in my opinion. UFC is back? Or is it still missing something? There knockouts back to back is very good. No one can deny the knockout. I like it. Unlucky to Charles. Styles make fights! You are a tremendous and legendary UFC fighter. Rest up."

Ad

Check out the X post below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Nambiar Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.



When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.