Ilia Topuria’s bizarre “dream" involving Conor McGregor and Sean O’Malley sparks controversy among MMA fans

Ilia Topuria recently sparked controversy among MMA fans after posting about a dream he had involving Conor McGregor and reigning UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley.

The featherweight contender has quickly ascended the rankings at 145 pounds, which has resulted in him becoming a bigger star. The growth in popularity has resulted in a number of back-and-forth exchanges. He recently took to his X account and posted a tweet that took aim at both McGregor and O'Malley, who have been in the headlines as of late for their respective bouts.

Topuria wrote:

"I just had a dream…Conor and Omaly were having a baby! Who do you think was the mom?"

Tweet directed toward Conor McGregor and Sean O'Malley [Image courtesy: @Topuriailia - X]

A number of fans reacted by noting that they were somewhat confused by 'El Matador's' tweet regarding the UFC stars. Meanwhile, others reacted by taking the opportunity to make a joke out of the situation, writing:

"Dana, definitely Dana"

"That’s called a wet dream Ilia. You might have some soul searching to do."

"Ian Garry's wife"

"Ilia, how many percs have you had today"

"Let me know if you want a Twitter coach @Topuriailia, you need one"

"That’s a weird dream to have tbh. Sus af"

Comments to Ilia Topuria's tweet [Image courtesy: @Topuriailia - X]

Topuria is scheduled to challenge Alexander Volkanovski for the featherweight championship at UFC 298, so he will definitely have his attention elsewhere as he attempts to dethrone the dominant champion.

Ilia Topuria claps back at Sean O'Malley

Ilia Topuria was recently involved in an exchange with Sean O'Malley on X as the two fired off tweets back and forth.

'El Matador' clapped back at the reigning UFC bantamweight champion's latest jibe at him by noting that a fight between them will likely never happen in the octagon. He mentioned that he has other plans and even outlined the trajectory of his career while also taking a jibe at 'Sugar', writing:

"I offered to fight you but the UFC told me that you are only good for fighting in teenagers' places, because that’s your only fan base. Our fight will never happen. After fighting Volk, I will fight Conor. And you will come as a fan boy. After seeing your ppv numbers the only thing I can offer you is that you fight in the preliminaries of my card."

Ilia Topuria's response to O'Malley [Image courtesy: @Topuriailia - X]