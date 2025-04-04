Ilia Topuria’s “master class” has backed the UFC into a corner regarding the Islam Makhachev fight, claims MMA veteran

A UFC veteran recently appreciated the witty act performed by Ilia Topuria to secure a shot at Islam Makhachev's lightweight gold. Topuria lauded the UFC brass's commitment to their promises, hoping they would withhold the same for his case.

Ad

Topuria resorted to using his brain to fulfill his desire while addressing the UFC authorities during his recent appearance at a Madrid-based event. 'El Matador' said (via Championship Rounds):

"I’m not entirely sure what my next fight will be. The only thing I’m sure of is that the UFC’s word is that my next fight will be for the [lightweight] world title. That’s all I know… The belt will be on the line… That was the promise for leaving my [featherweight] title vacant. They’ve [the UFC authorities have] always kept their promises".

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The Spaniard's witty approach impressed the former UFC lightweight Josh Thomson. In the latest episode of the WEIGHING IN podcast, Thomson labeled Topuria's words as a masterstroke that would pressurize the UFC to grant him his desired lightweight title shot:

"First, I want to say, it's a master class what Ilia did here. If you haven't figured this out or noticed this, [he said] 'They've [the UFC brass have] always kept their promises'… I mean that's putting the ball in the UFC's court, saying, 'Hey you guys have made it public and you guys have always kept your promise'. And that's painting them [the UFC brass] into a corner saying, 'Sh*t, we need to deliver.' And if they don't deliver, then they've broken their promise."

Ad

Check out Josh Thomson's words below (14:57)

Ad

Topuria believed he would be granted a lightweight title shot without much delay due to his dominant run at featherweight. The Spaniard defeated two former champions before relinquishing his featherweight title and moving to lightweight in the hunt for a shot at Makhachev's lightweight gold. However, the reigning lightweight champ denied the offer to fight Topuria unless the Spaniard proved his worth in the division by defeating a noteworthy contender.

Ilia Topuria is also feuding with Charles Oliveira

Islam Makhachev's unaccepting nature towards Ilia Topuria's challenge prompted the UFC authorities to arrange a different rival for the Spaniard. However, several reports mentioned that the former lightweight king, Charles Oliveira, also denied the UFC's offer to fight Topuria.

Ad

Topuria lost his cool after learning about Oliveira's pessimism towards fighting him. 'La Leyenda' provided the former lightweight champ with a harsh reality check, referring to the losses in his pro-MMA career. His X update read:

"Charles, it's better if you stay quiet. You have 10 losses: 5 by knockout, 4 by submission, and 1 by decision. You are the contender, while I am the champion, the father of the entire division. I haven't come here to ask anything. Here, I am the one in charge."

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.