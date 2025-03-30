Ilia Topuria fires back at Charles Oliveira with brutal truth about his record and past losses: "He has 10 losses"

Ilia Topuria has refused to apologize for the trash talk he aimed at Charles Oliveira. That is down to the Spaniard's belief that he never actually spoke ill of 'do Bronx.' He argues, instead, that he was merely telling the truth about the Brazilian's MMA record, reasserting his statement in a recent interview with Marca.

Ad

A clip of the interview was shared on X/Twitter by Marca journalist Irati Prat, during which 'El Matador' scoffed at Oliveira's complaints. In response to Topuria's trash talk, Oliveira accused the Spaniard of being needlessly disrespected and that he himself has never criticized the latter's career.

However, the soon-to-be ex-UFC featherweight champion, shrugged off the remarks made by the former lightweight king.

"I haven't dissed [Charles Oliveira]. I've told the truth. He has 10 losses, I haven't said anything else. He has 10 losses. Five by knockout, four by submission, one by decision. He says [lightweight] is the toughest division there is. When he was fighting at 145 [pounds], even Cub Swanson beat him up. That's where the conversation ends."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Furthermore, Topuria countered Oliveira's opinion that lightweight is the UFC's most difficult division by pointing out the Brazilian's failures at featherweight.

"Something he couldn't achieve at 145 pounds, he did at 155, where he became champion. So, why is that division tougher than the one I come from? I don't find any logic in it, and that's why I said it seems like he hasn't read a single page of a newspaper. So, if that's disrespectful, I don't know. Since when is telling the truth disrespectful?"

Ad

Check out Ilia Topuria's response to Charles Oliveira:

Expand Tweet

Ad

As things currently stand, Topuria is aiming to fight either Oliveira or, of course, reigning UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. Unfortunately for him, neither man is interested in facing him.

Ilia Topuria believes Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev fear him

In a recent interview with Spanish MMA journalist Álvaro Colmenero on ABC MMA, Ilia Topuria accused Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev of fearing him. This, he believes, is why they're reluctant to fight him.

Ad

"Neither of them dare [to fight me]. Then they have these phrases they make their own, like, 'A champion will fight whoever they're told,' and so on, and thenn, 'I don't want to fight him, because he's small.' Then I change weight classes. I'm not small, I'm in the same weight class. Then they say I haven't won enough. Well, these are symptoms of fear."

Ad

Check out Ilia Topuria accusing Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev of fearing him:

Expand Tweet

However, his take has been disputed by Daniel Cormier, who asserts that no top lightweight fears another fighter.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.