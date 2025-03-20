Charles Oliveira breaks silence on potential BMF title fight, issues bold prediction for possible Ilia Topuria clash: "I believe in my jiu-jitsu"

Charles Oliveira believes he more than stands a chance against Ilia Topuria, but it isn't a fight he is currently aiming for. Instead, the Brazilian star is aiming for a championship belt, be it the undisputed UFC lightweight title or the BMF title. However, if a fight with Topuria does materialize, he isn't lacking in confidence.

Ad

In a recent interview with online sportsbook Oddspedia, 'do Bronx' shared his thoughts on the current landscape of the lightweight division. He feels he is the most deserving of a title shot out of all of them, but understands that it isn't his place to decide who Islam Makhachev fights next.

"The division is very complicated. I think I deserve to be next in line, but I work for Zuffa. There is talk about Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje, Ilia Topuria. I'm just waiting on the call. I don't know who is next. There is talk, but I just don't know."

Ad

Trending

Despite his reluctance to fight Topuria, Oliveira expressed respect for the soon-to-be former UFC featherweight champion, but still believes he can beat him.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Whoever I get told to fight, I'm going to fight. I have nothing but respect for Ilia Topuria, but this is lightweight. It's the most difficult division you have ever seen, and I have power in my hands. I believe in my jiu-jitsu, but I believe that I could knock Ilia Topuria out."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

For now, Topuria continues to seek a crack at lightweight gold. Unfortunately, there's a logjam at the top of the division, with fighters like Topuria, 'do Bronx,' Justin Gaethje, and of course Arman Tsarukyan all feeling entitled to a championship fight.

Charles Oliveira hasn't been on a win streak in three years

While Charles Oliveira is held in high regard, he hasn't been tremendously successful since losing to Islam Makhachev in a bout for the vacant lightweight title. He rebounded from the loss with a TKO over Beneil Dariush, but suffered a subsequent loss to Arman Tsarukyan.

Ad

Check out Charles Oliveira outwrestling Michael Chandler:

Expand Tweet

Thereafter, he bounced back by beating Michael Chandler in a rematch, making him 2-2 in his last four fights. His last win streak ended on Oct. 22 and he has yet to do much to solidify his claim to another title shot, especially with Tsarukyan hovering around.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.