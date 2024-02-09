Ilia Topuria's "more massive than Conor McGregor" claim gets him trolled on social media - "Bruh isn’t even average height"

Ilia Topuria's recent comments where he compared himself to Conor McGregor have sparked strong reactions from fans.

Topuria is set for the biggest fight of his life at the upcoming UFC 298 pay-per-view. He will take on Alexander Volkanovski for the UFC featherweight title next weekend. Ahead of his fight against Volkanovski, 'El Matador' has been quite vocal about wanting to face McGregor inside the octagon.

Upon being asked about it during a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Topuria made a bold suggestion and claimed that he is bigger than McGregor. He said:

“[Conor’s] massive? I’m even more massive than him. Do you think I love this process to cut weight? I’m massive too. Do you think if I walk in the street and I see Conor McGregor I would care about the weight?"

Catch Ilia Topuria's comments in the clip below:

Topuria's comments did not sit well with fans on social media, who reacted by trolling the Spanish-Georgian fighter. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

"I speak for almost everyone when I say we want Volk to finish him."

"Bro is 5'7 with a 54 inch reach. He isn't even close to Conor"

"Bruh isn't even average height"

Alexander Volkanovski previews Ilia Topuria fight - "He will be embarrassed"

Coming off a loss to Islam Makhachev, Alexander Volkanovski is extremely confident ahead of his clash against Ilia Topuria. Ahead of the fight, Volkanovski sat down for an interview with Megan Anderson on ESPN MMA and discussed his desire to hand Topuria his first professional loss in their upcoming fight.

Claiming that he wants to embarrass Topuria, Volkanovski had this to say:

''My goal for this one isn't just winning. I want to go out there, I want to embarrass this bloke. It's not that I'm trying to embarrass him but what I plan on doing, going out there, I want him to realize that there are levels. I want him to be like, 'Oh wow, I'm nowhere near this level.' The polite way of saying it, I'm just going to teach him a lesson but he will be embarrassed.''

Catch Alexander Volkanovski's comments below (8.42):