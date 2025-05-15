Ilia Topuria says Islam Makhachev's move to welterweight proves he's "mentally broken"

Ilia Topuria has not entered the octagon since last October when he defeated Max Holloway via third-round knockout at UFC 308 to defend his featherweight title for the first time. While many expected him to face Alexander Volkanovski in a rematch of their UFC 298 clash, he shocked fans by vacating the belt and moving to the lightweight division.

'El Matador' is set to make his return next month as he will face Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title at UFC 317. The bout was scheduled after the promotion announced that Islam Makhachev will vacate the belt to move up to welterweight and challenge Jack Della Maddalena. When asked for his prediction for the bout, Topuria claimed, in Spanish:

"I think Islam, right now, he's at a point where mentally, I think he's broken. Because I don't think it's a good thing for you to know deep down that you've left a division out of fear. There's no other explanation. Imagine if I had left featherweight with a Max Holloway still to beat at the weight class, or some truly deserving contender sweeping the entire division and everyone shouting his name."

Topuria continued:

"What does that tell you? Well, I don't know how that's going to affect him mentally at welterweight. I don't know, honestly. He can do what he wants with his life."

Check out Ilia Topuria's comments on Islam Makhachev below:

Topuria had angled for the opportunity to face Makhachev before his bout with Oliveira materialized. Della Maddalena's welterweight title-winning unanimous decision victory over Belal Muhammad at UFC 315 opened the door for the long-time champion to move up to 170.

Ilia Topuria and Islam Makhachev trade words on social media

Islam Makhachev took to social media on Thursday to take aim at Ilia Topuria. The former lightweight champion claimed he cleared out his division, tweeting:

"Difference between me and you, that I cleaned top list in my division, moved to next, but you ran away from two contenders who had consecutive 5-9 wins in FW division. You are nobody in LW division, just a big mouth from Spain with nice haircut. Go get one W, and we can talk boy"

Topuria wasted no time firing back:

"The difference between you and me is that I am a man and you are a coward. I speak and fight. you talk and hide. Run away far, leaving no trace. [You are a little boy]."

Check out the tweets from Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria below:

While fans hoped for a superfight between Makhachev and Topuria, both fighters will instead look to become two-division champions. 'El Matador' has not ruled out a move to welterweight in the future.

