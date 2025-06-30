Ilia Topuria scoffs at suggestion that Justin Gaethje is a UFC “legend” while previewing potential next opponent

Ilia Topuria secured the lightweight title in devastating fashion at UFC 317 after knocking out Charles Oliveira in Round 1 at UFC 317 on June 28. The surging Spaniard called his shot and took it, as he predicted that he would end the fight inside three minutes of the first round. With numerous names currently being floated to Topuria as his next potential opponent, it's safe to say that one man he won't be fighting is Justin Gaethje.

Ad

'The Highlight' was on the verge of a title shot following his KO win over Dustin Poirier at UFC 291. However, he suffered a knockout defeat against Max Holloway in his next bout after being persuaded to accept the matchup for UFC 300. He bounced back from the loss with a decision victory over Rafael Fiziev, but 'El Matador' is not eager on facing him in a title defense.

Furthermore, the new lightweight champion was stunned after Gaethje was labeled as an MMA legend during his appearance on the UFC's latest podcast, About Last Fight.

Ad

Trending

Co-host of the show, McKenzie Pavacich, named the former BMF titleholder as a UFC legend, which drew the following response from Topuria:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Por favor, por favor [Please, please]. Justin Gaethje, no... The only thing that I realize is that you don't like [Gaethje] because I don't know why you want to put him against me."

Check out Ilia Topuria's comments on Justin Gaethje below (10:30):

Ad

Ad

Ilia Topuria names who he would fight next if it were up to him

The No.1 contender at lightweight, Arman Tsarukyan, featured as the emergency replacement fighter for the title fight between Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira. Following Topuria's win, there have been suggestions that his first title defense could come against Tsarukyan.

But if it were up to 'El Matador', he would fight the No.8-ranked Paddy Pimblett in his next fight. The pair have had beef with each other for years, and he is eager to hand Pimblett his first UFC defeat. Moreover, the duo also shared a heated face-off in the octagon post Topuria's victory.

Ad

During the aforementioned podcast appearance, the lightweight champion discussed possibly facing 'The Baddy', saying:

"It will be Paddy, probably, because that's the guy that I'm really going to enjoy punching him in the face. I really will enjoy that fight. And I know I can do with him whatever I want." [11:35-11:52 in the aforementioned podcast]

Check out Ilia Topuria and Paddy Pimblett's face-off below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Liam Fresen Liam is a MMA and Boxing writer at Sportskeeda. His journey into MMA journalism began with a high school diploma in 2017, but his passion for writing led him to diverse experiences, including internships in research and writing roles and accounting work.



Liam's fascination with MMA was sparked by Conor McGregor, with Dustin Poirier's bout against Dan Hooker in 2020 sealing his love for the sport. Poirier remains Liam's favorite fighter, whom he admires for his attitude, fighting style, and persona both inside and outside the cage. He is an advocate for the removal of the 12-6 elbow rule in MMA.



Liam strives to report precise and relevant information by cross-checking his work, reaching out to relevant sources for comments, and adhering to Sportskeeda's guidelines. His work has been recognized on popular MMA platforms, with his article headlines featuring in YouTube recaps and appearing onscreen during an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience.



Outside of work, Liam enjoys playing cricket, practising Brazilian jiu-jitsu, cooking, music, and reading. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.