Ilia Topuria could show his "worst" version against Charles Oliveira, says ex-UFC veteran amid shakeup in 'La Leyenda's training situation

A former UFC competitor recently weighed in and shared his thoughts on Ilia Topuria's current training situation and believes it could result in a subpar performance against Charles Oliveira. He noted that Topuria's shakeup doesn't come at an ideal time, especially while preparing for an opportunity to become a two-division UFC champion.

Topuria announced that he and his brother, Aleksandre, had parted ways with their coaches, which comes a little over a month away from UFC 317. The coaching change was reportedly made as a result of the brothers living in different cities than their former coaches, which made it difficult for them.

In the latest episode of his WEIGHING IN podcast, former UFC lightweight Josh Thomson highlighted the difficulties that Topuria could face by making such a big change so close to his title fight.

Thomson mentioned that the former featherweight champion will be deviating away from his routine when preparing for Oliveira, which can significantly affect his performance. He said:

"What you would end up missing is the routine. The routine is not the same. And I don't know, that to me is so important if you want to become the best in the world at whatever it is that you're doing... This could interrupt. This first fight, if [Topuria] is going to look the worst he's ever looked probably since we've seen him, it'll probably be in this fight and only based on the fact that it's new. Everything is new to him."

Check out Josh Thomson's comments below (45:37):

Former UFC referee compares Ilia Topuria's training approach to Georges St-Pierre

Former UFC referee 'Big' John McCarthy also shared his thoughts on Ilia Topuria's shakeup with training situation and made a comparison to Georges St-Pierre.

In the aforementioned episode, McCarthy mentioned that St-Pierre was known for traveling to several gyms before returning to his own in Montreal for his training camps and achieved success doing so:

"What made [St-Pierre] so successful, he would travel to Albuquerque... travel to New York... travel back to Montreal at Tristar and work with Firas [Zahabi] and you look and it worked for him. It worked for him, it doesn't mean it's going to work for everybody. And we're going to find out if this works for Ilia." [48:00]

Check out the official bout announcement for Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira at UFC 317 below:

