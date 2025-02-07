"Ilia Topuria, sign the contract!" - Michael Bisping reveals top three rematches he wants to see in 2025

Ilia Topuria is one-half of one of the three rematches UFC legend Michael Bisping is eager to see this year. During the evening weigh-in show for UFC 312, the Englishman expressed his desire to watch 'El Matador' face the great Alexander Volkanovski for a second time.

In fact, he implored Topuria to accept the bout as soon as possible, with Volkanovski sitting by Bisping as he made the proclamation. Naturally, Volkanovski is himself eager for the bout, as he is determined to avenge his loss to Topuria and repair the worst stretch of his career thus far.

However, the other rematches Bisping highlighted were notable as well.

"Well, we gotta say, 'The Diamond' versus 'The Highlight Reel.' They fought twice, they're 1-1 apiece. Dustin Poirier's legendary career is coming to an end. We gotta have the rubber match, of course. We're sat next to this guy [Volkanovski], one of the greatest of all time as well, definitely a future Hall of Famer. Ilia Topuria, sign the contract! Let's go! [Aleksandre] Topuria, if you're back there, tell your brother, sign on the dotted line! Come on! [Nassourdine] Imavov, [Sean] Strickland."

Check out Michael Bisping calling for Ilia Topuria vs. Alexander Volkanovski 2 (25:27):

The pair's first encounter at UFC 298 ended in disastrous fashion for Volkanovski. Topuria knocked him out cold in round two, dethroning him as the promotion's featherweight champion. Now, Volkanovski is 1-3 in his last four fights, with two losses in championship bouts.

A win over Topuria is needed to revitalize his career, as he is already in his late thirties, which is usually when fighters start to decline and rack up losses. However, if Volkanovski has his way, he'll do what he does best and rise to the occasion when the lights shine brightest.

Ilia Topuria has his eyes set on Islam Makhachev instead

Ilia Topuria has been calling for a lightweight title fight against reigning 155-pound kingpin Islam Makhachev for some time now. Talk of him moving up in weight to face the Dagestani phenom was renewed after the latter's destruction of Renato Moicano at UFC 311. Now, rumors are spreading of a possible fight.

The UFC has yet to make any official announcement regarding Topuria's next step, as the Spaniard is not short on options. He is expected to face Volkanovski in an immediate rematch for the featherweight title, but with reports of a Makhachev bout abound, it is up to the UFC to confirm what his next fight will be.

