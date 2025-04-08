"Ilia Topuria isn't a star?" - Heated debate ensues on whether Dana White should leave the UFC amid alleged downfall

A fiery debate has ignited online over the UFC’s current direction, with some fans even suggesting it might be time for Dana White to step down. Concerns stem from what many see as a lack of star power in today’s roster.

While fighters like Ilia Topuria, Islam Makhachev, and Alex Pereira have earned acclaim, critics argue they lack the crossover appeal to drive the UFC into mainstream relevance.

As legends like Jon Jones and Dustin Poirier approach retirement, the sport finds itself in a transitional phase without a clear face.

An MMA fan account recently laid out a grim outlook, citing declining PPV numbers and fan frustration with recent fight cards.

One user responded:

“Ilia topuria isn't a star?”

Others defended the UFC, pointing to its global growth, increased event frequency, and upcoming markets like India, Africa, and China:

“I've heard the "UFC's dying!" since it began & through it the UFC: - Slowly but surely became legalized in every state - Went from 4 events per year to 1 per week & growing - Went from a 40 million deficit to selling for 4 billion And the biggest booms (India/Africa/China) are yet to come.”

Still, many agree the promotion needs a magnetic new figure to recapture attention and sustain momentum:

“The flyweight champion had a bigger live gate than Tank. lol the problem isn’t the PPVs, it’s the cards in between. That’s what fans are mad about”

Fans share their opinion on the current state of UFC. [Screenshot courtesy: X]

Oscar De La Hoya weighs in on Dana White venturing into boxing

Oscar De La Hoya has voiced strong doubts over Dana White’s latest push into boxing, calling the UFC CEO’s venture under the TKO banner misguided and destined to flop. White recently announced a partnership with Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority to launch a new boxing league aimed at reorganizing the sport and spotlighting rising global talent.

Despite the ambitious vision, De La Hoya dismissed the project, citing a lack of foundational infrastructure. In a social media post, the former world champion questioned the league's legitimacy, claiming:

"Speaking of scum bags, everyone is asking me for my opinion on Dana White trying to enter the boxing space again... You can’t run a boxing organization when you don’t have any fighters. Right now, Dana White and TKO don’t have any fighters."

De La Hoya also took issue with the rumored pay scale, stating it would push fighters to take risky bouts for unsustainable earnings:

"No fighter is going to fight for pennies. The majority of their prospects will fight one or two times a year and be forced to survive on minimum pay. Keep in mind, they will be fighting tough fights. Dana says the best must fight the best. So, their careers will be short."

Check out Oscar De La Hoya's comments below (1:38):

