  Ilia Topuria could struggle with size disparity in Charles Oliveira clash, says lightweight elite

Ilia Topuria could struggle with size disparity in Charles Oliveira clash, says lightweight elite

By Caleb Gebrewold
Modified May 20, 2025 20:41 GMT
Lightweight contender claims Ilia Topuria (left) could struggle with Charles Oliveira
Lightweight contender claims Ilia Topuria (left) could struggle with Charles Oliveira's (right) size. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Ilia Topuria is set to face Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title at UFC 317 next month after previously vacating the featherweight belt. While he enters the bout as the heavy betting favorite, one lightweight contender believes that it will not be a walk in the park for 'El Matador'.

Mateusz Gamrot appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show, where he predicted that 'Do Bronx's size will pose problems for Topuria, leading to the former lightweight champion reclaiming the throne. Gamrot first shared that he was not surprised by Islam Makhachev vacating the belt to move to welterweight before adding:

"Interesting matchup. Both guys have a chance. If Ilia hits Charles Oliveira, he can knock him down for sure, but I think Oliveira is [too] big for him and a well-rounded fighter and, I think, Oliveira will win this fight... It depends how his performance will be in the fight because sometimes he looks bad, but sometimes he looks fantastic. So, I think [on] the ground, he will be much better form [than] Ilia."
Gamrot continued:

"Oliveira is [a] big guy, Ilia is [a] small guy. So, if Oliveira catches him on the ground, I think there's going to be a big problem. But, like I said, Ilia can knock him out, also. So, it's like 50/50, but I think Oliveira will win."

Check out Mateusz Gamrot's comments on Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira below:

Ilia Topuria claims he has mentally broken Islam Makhachev

Ilia Topuria has not been shy about his opinion that Islam Makhachev was afraid to face him. He recently claimed that Makhachev is mentally broken when asked about his move to welterweight, stating:

"I think Islam, right now, he's at a point where mentally, I think he's broken. Because I don't think it's a good thing for you to know deep down that you've left a division out of fear. There's no other explanation. Imagine if I had left featherweight with a Max Holloway still to beat at the weight class, or some truly deserving contender sweeping the entire division and everyone shouting his name."
Check out Ilia Topuria's comments on Islam Makhachev below:

Topuria added that he doesn't know how Makhachev's mental state will be affected following his move to welterweight. The former lightweight champion is expected to face Jack Della Maddalena in his divisional debut later this year.

Edited by Subham
