Ilia Topuria wants to gift Conor McGregor a 'red panty night' at potential UFC Spain event in Real Madrid's stadium

Ilia Topuria is set to receive his first title opportunity in less than two weeks as he challenges Alexander Volkanovski for the featherweight title at UFC 298. The No.3-ranked featherweight recently revealed that he is hoping to face Conor McGregor in his next fight after claiming the title.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani of The MMA Hour, 'El Matador' stated:

"Conor McGregor, that's the fight I'm looking for. He has a great fight, his upcoming fight with Michael Chandler. If he doesn't get his a** whooped, he will be pleasured to share the octagon with me and maybe in UFC Spain. We're both from Europe and he will be able to [go] back home and tell his wife, 'baby, take out the red panties, Topuria kept us rich'."

When asked about a UFC event in Spain, Topuria stated:

"Of course, it's going to happen in 2024... When? I don't know, at the end of the year, maybe. And where? I hope it's going to happen in Madrid [at] the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium... The stadium is ready to make events. You can close the roof. You can [cover the grass]. They made it especially for events so it would be one of the biggest ticket sales in UFC history."

Check out Ilia Topuria's comments on facing Conor McGregor below (starting at the 11:45 mark):

Topuria added that while he is hoping that Santiago Bernabeu Stadium will be the venue to host UFC Spain, all options are on the table. While the No.3-ranked featherweight is hoping to face McGregor, it is difficult to envision 'The Notorious' making 145 pounds.

Ilia Topuria claims capturing featherweight title at UFC 298 is inevitable

Ilia Topuria will receive his first title opportunity at UFC 298 as he challenges Alexander Volkanovski for the featherweight title. Speaking with Ariel Helwani of The MMA Hour, 'El Matador' shared that he believes it is inevitable that he will become the fifth champion in the division's history, stating:

"It's inevitable [that] I'm going to win this fight. It's my destiny, you know. It always was my destiny. I was born as a fighter. I was born as a UFC world champion. I know my level. I know myself and I have the capacity of analyzing all my opponents and I know that I'm better than anyone in my division. Even in the next weight class, I'm better than everyone. And it's just a matter of time that I'm going to prove all of them, time and time again, wrong."

Check out Ilia Topuria's comments on facing Alexander Volkanovski below:

Topuria labeled himself as the best fighter in the world while claiming that he would make his opponent look like a punching bag. While he has lost three times in his mixed martial arts career, Volkanovski has never been defeated at featherweight.