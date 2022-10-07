Ilya Freymanov happy with win over Martin Nguyen, looking to ‘add more names to my list’

The ONE Championship fandom is still talking about Ilya Freymanov’s jaw-dropping debut at ONE on Prime Video 2. The relatively unknown Russian striker stepped into the circle for the first time and did not disappoint, delivering a first-round knockout to ONE’s first-ever two-division world champion, Martin ‘The Situ-Asian’ Nguyen.

According to the Russian knockout artist, his feat over Nguyen is the biggest victory of his career, but it’s only the beginning. Speaking to ONE Championship following his impressive debut performance, Freymanov said:

“Martin is definitely at the top of my list of wins in MMA, but this is just the beginning of my journey. And I'll add more names to my list of victories.”

Asked what gives him the edge over the competition, the striking specialist shared his love of sparring:

“My advantage is a lot of fighting, I have been fighting all my life and most importantly, I love it, and I love sparring. Not everyone loves sparring as much as I do.”

With his ninth career knockout in 11 victories, it’s pretty clear that a lifetime of sparring has paid off for Ilya Freymanov thus far. Now, as the No.3-ranked featherweight, Freymanov is ready for another leap in competition on his way to the promotion’s reigning champion, Tang Kai.

Ilya Freymanov is ready to lay waste to the competition in ONE Championship

Prolific finisher Ilya Freymanov dazzled fans with a brutal striking display at ONE on Prime Video 2. Defeating ONE Championship icon Martin Nguyen was just the start, according to the Russian destroyer.

His destruction of ‘The Situ-Asian’ in the first round of their U.S. primetime showdown scored Freymanov a $50,000 bonus from CEO Chatri Sityodtong. Speaking to ONE Championship, Ilya Freymanov said it would be the first of many as he intends to collect the extra paycheck every time he enters the circle.

"I felt that the bonus was in my pocket. I really wanted that bonus, I thought about it every day. Remember, that each fight is a bonus claim. Watch me and remember, no matter what, I am going for the bonus."

With a quick victory over Nguyen, Freymanov could see a short turnaround. Who should step into the circle with ONE’s newest Russian juggernaut?

Watch the knockout below:

