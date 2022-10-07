“Each fight is a bonus claim” - Ilya Freymanov only plans spectacular finishes moving forward

Newly-signed ONE featherweight slugger Ilya Freymanov made the best of his ONE debut by stopping former two-division world champion Martin Nguyen at ONE on Prime Video 2.

The Russian KO artist made short work of 'The Situ-Asian' and made the entire division know that he'd arrived. The win also earned Freymanov a sweet $50,000 performance bonus from ONE.

In an interview with ONE Championship, a very excited Ilya Freymanov spoke about winning a nice bonus and proceeded to make a bold promise for the future:

"I felt that the bonus was in my pocket. I really wanted that bonus, I thought about it every day. Remember, that each fight is a bonus claim. Watch me and remember, no matter what I am going for the bonus."

The ONE featherweight division is ripe with absolutely tough warriors that will undoubtedly give Freymanov a good fight. If he is to get a bonus each and every time he steps inside the circle, he better be in his A game and more.

After his demolition of the former two-division world champion, however, something tells us that Freymanov might just pull it off.

Ilya Freymanov demolishes Martin Nguyen inside one round at ONE on Prime Video 2

ONE newcomer Ilya Freymanov, effectively shook up the featherweight division when he took out former two-division world champion Martin Nguyen.

The heavy-handed Russian resoundingly introduced himself to the ONE audience, finishing Nguyen convincingly inside one round in their main card matchup at ONE on Prime Video 2 last Friday, September 30.

Both warriors measured each other's distance early on, with Freymanov landing the harder shots. Nguyen tried to neutralize Ilya Freymanov's reach advantage by pushing him against the circle wall.

The plan didn’t work, however, as the Russian KO artist slipped back into striking range and connected with significant strikes on the Vietnamese-Australian’s head.

Midway into the round, Freymanov starched Nguyen with a hard right head kick and landed a knee as 'The Situ-Asian' tried to level-change for a takedown

Moments later, Freymanov clipped Nguyen with a nifty right straight after a solid knee strike. The right cross dropped the No.3-ranked featherweight right away. Freymanov swarmed Nguyen like a blood-frenzied shark, finishing him with brutal knees on the ground. The referee saw enough and stopped the bout at the 3:33 mark of the opening round.

With a win like that, Ilya Freymanov may have a bright future in ONE Championship. He took on the toughest challenge a debutant could possibly get and passed it with flying colors.

We're eager to see what performance bonus-worthy feats he'll achieve next.

