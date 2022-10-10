“Being a part of the roster is not enough for me” - Ilya Freymanov plans to take over ONE Championship

Russia's Ilya Freymanov isn't hiding his goals in ONE Championship from anyone. The newfound featherweight contender plans to be the top draw in the organization when it's all said and done.

After starching former double-champ Martin Nguyen in the opening round at ONE on Prime Video 2, Freymanov made it clear he's here to take over:

"My statement is very simple: I am here to win the title. I am here for the big-money fights, as simply being a part of the roster is not enough for me."

In just one appearance, the 26-year-old climbed all the way up to the No.3 spot in ONE's featherweight rankings. He replaced Nguyen, who was formerly ranked third.

Ilya Freymanov eying double-champ status in ONE

The Kuznya Fight Club affiliate now only trails Kim Jae Woong, Thanh Le and, of course, champion Tang Kai in the featherweight rankings.

However, Freymanov isn't just concerned with the featherweight division. In fact, he hopes to secure that belt and move either up or down to challenge for a second piece of gold.

Freymanov told ONE Championship:

"Eventually, I will take this title, and then we’ll see. Maybe I will go for more weight classes, or other disciplines. I am very hungry and want to stay this way for as long as I am alive. These rivalries, battles, and this way of life make me happy."

Ilya Freymanov has now claimed knockouts in nine of his 11 professional victories. His performance at ONE on Prime Video 2 was the first time he displayed his striking prowess on the global stage.

Despite being the underdog heading into the match against former two-division champ Nguyen, Freymanov's confidence never wavered.

The kickboxer already has his eyes set on champion Tang Kai, but he'll likely have to get through another top-contender first. No matter who it is, though, Freymanov is eager for the challenge.

Impressively, the rising contender took home a $50,000 performance bonus for his efforts at ONE on Prime Video 2. Considering his fighting style, expect Freymanov to secure more bonuses in the future.

Check out Ilya Freymanov's full finish at ONE on Prime Video 2 below:

