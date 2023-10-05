Ilya Freymanov predicts finish on the feet against Thanh Le: “It will be in stand-up”

Russian striker Ilya Freymanov is gunning for a big knockout and a $50,000 bonus when he steps inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium this Friday night.

After securing first-round finishes against Martin ‘The Situ-Asian’ Nguyen and Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg, No. 3 ranked featherweight Ilya Freymanov will step into the main event spotlight at ONE Fight Night 15 as he is set to challenge Thanh Le for the interim ONE featherweight MMA world championship.

With 21 career knockouts between them, the fireworks are sure to fly inside the Mecca of Muay Thai. Speaking with ONE ahead of their highly anticipated world title fight, Ilya Freymanov suggested that his fight with Thanh Le will end in spectacular fashion.

“In general, these parameters give me full confidence that I can beat him ahead of time, and my certain attacks can lead to the finishing of this bout,” Freymanov said.

“I don’t know, I expect 5 rounds, but in any case, I will aim for the bonus and finish him. It can happen in round 1, or in round 3, 4, 2. I don’t know. But what I do know is that I will aim for a knockout and end the fight ahead of time. How exactly this will happen, I don’t know, but it will likely be in stand-up.”

Making his return more than a year after his ONE world title loss to Tang Kai at ONE 160, knockout artist Thanh Le will look to bounce back and once again claim 26 pounds of gold. Boasting a 100% finish rate inside the Circle, Le has proven to be one of the most exciting fighters in the sport today, making his comeback against Ilya Freymanov a can’t-miss main event.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 15: Le vs. Freymanov on Prime Video live and for free in U.S. primetime on October 6.